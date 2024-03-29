CSCEC's business briefing from January to February in 2024 was officially released. The total value of newly signed contracts reached 675.5 billion yuan, an increase of 8.7% over the same period of last year.
Click on the video to learn more.
- The completion of CSCEC-built fourth bridge project in Abidjan facilitates people's travel
- CSCEC attends 2024 Conference on International Industrial Cooperation (Singapore) & China's Machinery and Electronics Show
- Jesselton Twin Towers project in Malaysia successfully passes the acceptance inspection
- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport visits the Siddhababa Tunnel
- CSCEC participates in China-Algeria Economic Forum in Setif upon invitation
- Malawi President visits Karonga Town Water Supply Project
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 09:19:01 UTC.