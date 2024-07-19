CSCEC's business briefing from January to June in 2024 was officially released. The total value of newly signed contracts reached 2,479.7 billion yuan, an increase of 10% over the same period of last year.
- The 8th Annual Technical Conference of CSCEC ME Successfully Held in Dubai
- CSCEC's Astana Light Rail Transit in Kazakhstan
- Up We Build: Team building for CSCECers
- Senior official from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation visits Nepal's Siddhababa Tunnel
- CSCEC visits JING SUN Welfare Society in Kuala Lumpur
- Chinese construction volunteers install solar power equipment in the mountainous areas of Malaysia.
