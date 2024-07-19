Recently, Iraqi Minister of Transport Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi visited the Nasiriyah International Airport EPC project. He was accompanied by the general manager of the general company for airports administration and air navigation, the chairman of the executive committee of the Nasiriyah International Airport EPC project and the executive director of the consulting company, and representatives from CSCEC.

Razzaq Muhaibas Al-Saadawi and his delegation inspected the construction progress of the airport's runway, main terminal, and hotel. He expressed his gratitude to the CSCEC project team for their hard work.

The airport, situated in the southwestern city of Nasiriyah, is designed to be a 4E international standard facility. The project encompasses the construction of a new main terminal, VIP terminal, hotel, and air traffic control tower, covering a total area of approximately 50,000 square meters. On the airside, it includes the development of a runway, apron, navigation systems, and aeronautical lighting. Additionally, a 25-kilometer road linkage is under construction to connect the airport to the regional network. Once completed, the airport is expected to serve as a crucial aviation hub for the southwest region of Iraq, significantly enhancing regional transportation.