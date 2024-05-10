Accompanied by Mortada al-Ibrahimi, the Governor of Dhi Qar, and other officials from CSCEC, Iraqi Minister of Transport Razazzaq Muhaibis al-Saadawi recently visited the Nasiriyah International Airport EPC project constructed by CSCEC.
Minister Sadawi and his delegation visited key areas of the project including the main terminal building, runway, apron, hotel, and other facilities.
The airport, situated in the southwestern city of Nasiriyah, is designed to be a 4E international standard facility. The project encompasses the construction of a new main terminal, VIP terminal, hotel, and air traffic control tower, covering a total area of approximately 50,000 square meters. On the airside, it includes the development of a runway, apron, navigation systems, and aeronautical lighting. Additionally, a 25-kilometer road linkage is under construction to connect the airport to the regional network. Once completed, the airport is expected to serve as a crucial aviation hub for the southwest region of Iraq, significantly enhancing regional transportation.
- CSCEC wins multiple international awards
- CSCEC's business briefing from January to March in 2024
- Algerian Minister of Housing, Urban Planning and the City attends first glass curtain wall installation ceremony
- CSCEC contributes to Gabon's development with high-quality projects
- Guangyang Isle's ecological restoration initiative in Chongqing Selected listed as one of the good practices for the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration
- CSCEC commences shield tunneling for the Nordau Station-Arozorov Station of Israel's Tel Aviv Light Rail Green Line Project
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 03:08:02 UTC.