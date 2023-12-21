Recently, Joseph Sisia, the head of the World Bank's transport sector, led a working team to conduct the year-end inspection of the Kenya's IKM project.

The team, including James Theuri from the Kenyan Ministry of Transport, owner representative Paul Omondi, Egis representative in Kenya Salmon Osare, and local officials along the route, visited the project construction site. They examined the construction site, office and living areas, and quarry sites, acknowledging that CSCEC provided substantial resources and support to ensure the project's smooth progress. The team also expressed gratitude to CSCEC for assisting in repairing rescue routes and supporting post-disaster reconstruction during flooding caused by the El Niño climate phenomenon in the eastern region of Kenya.

The IKM project is currently the largest ongoing road project in Kenya, with 13 kilometers of formed roadbed, 43 completed box culverts, maintenance of 176 kilometers of existing roads, and production of 71,000 cubic meters of crushed stone.