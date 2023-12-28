Recently, the China-Thailand High-Speed Rail Project achieved a milestone in construction. All four bridge girder erection machines have been put into production, and on-site beam lifting has been accelerated. The number of beams installed has exceeded 100, and tunnel excavation has reached over half of the overall distance.

The China-Thailand High-Speed Rail Project is currently Thailand's first standard-gauge high-speed railway. The project is expected to drive infrastructure construction and economic and social development in Thailand.