Recently, the China-Thailand High-Speed Rail Project achieved a milestone in construction. All four bridge girder erection machines have been put into production, and on-site beam lifting has been accelerated. The number of beams installed has exceeded 100, and tunnel excavation has reached over half of the overall distance.
The China-Thailand High-Speed Rail Project is currently Thailand's first standard-gauge high-speed railway. The project is expected to drive infrastructure construction and economic and social development in Thailand.
