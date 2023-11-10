The Uganda National Roads Authority recently conducted acceptance inspections for the mainline works of Uganda's KS-73KM road upgrading and renovation project, a project undertaken by CSCEC. The acceptance team was satisfied with the progress of the mainline and agreed to approve the acceptance. In the coming weeks, they will issue a certificate of acceptance to CSCEC.

The project is located in the eastern mountainous region of Uganda. Overcoming various challenges during construction, it achieved a perfect delivery, showcasing CSCEC's excellent performance. After the mainline is fully operational, it will significantly alleviate the inconvenience in trade and transportation between Uganda and the Kenyan border. The journey time will be reduced from the original 6 hours to 1.5 hours, promoting economic and trade development along the border of the two countries."