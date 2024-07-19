Recently, a delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), led by Southeast Asia Regional Director Mohammad Alrashed, visited the TEESTA Bridge project in Bangladesh, accompanied by project owner representative Abdul Malek.
The delegation received a detailed briefing on the project, gaining a deeper understanding of the project's basic information and current construction progress.
It is reported that the bridge is the largest span bridge built by the local engineering department. Upon completion, it will eliminate the need for ferry transportation between the two banks, significantly improving transportation and economic conditions in the Gaibandha region.
- CSCEC's business briefing from January to June in 2024
- The 8th Annual Technical Conference of CSCEC ME Successfully Held in Dubai
- CSCEC's Astana Light Rail Transit in Kazakhstan
- Up We Build: Team building for CSCECers
- Senior official from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation visits Nepal's Siddhababa Tunnel
- CSCEC visits JING SUN Welfare Society in Kuala Lumpur
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 04:41:08 UTC.