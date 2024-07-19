Recently, a delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), led by Southeast Asia Regional Director Mohammad Alrashed, visited the TEESTA Bridge project in Bangladesh, accompanied by project owner representative Abdul Malek.

The delegation received a detailed briefing on the project, gaining a deeper understanding of the project's basic information and current construction progress.

It is reported that the bridge is the largest span bridge built by the local engineering department. Upon completion, it will eliminate the need for ferry transportation between the two banks, significantly improving transportation and economic conditions in the Gaibandha region.