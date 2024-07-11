Recently, Aman Jonchhe, a senior official from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), conducted a site visit and research tour of Nepal's Siddhababa Tunnel, accompanied by project owner representative Naresh Man Shakya.

The project receives technical assistance from the SDC. During the visit, Aman Jonchhe inspected the construction site and received a detailed project briefing. He also engaged in discussions with project personnel to address design-related issues.

Located in the Palpa District in western Nepal, approximately 270 kilometers from Kathmandu, the tunnel spans 2.59 kilometers. Once completed, it will be the first fast-track route connecting the southern urban areas of Nepal with the country's second-largest city, Pokhara.

Currently, the project is progressing well, with ongoing construction of the main tunnel, side tunnels, and mountain protection work along the main road.