Sungrow's inverter factory in Thailand



Recently, with the successful installation of the first prefabricated steel column on the foundation slab, the steel structure hoisting of the inverter factory of the phase 1 of Sungrow's power project in Thailand, undertaken by CSCEC, has been completed. This milestone marks the official commencement of the main structure construction phase.

The project is located in the Pinthong Industrial Park, Chon buri Province, Thailand, covering a construction area of approximately 65,000 square meters. The work includes civil engineering and mechanical and electrical installations for seven individual buildings. Once completed, this project will accelerate Thailand's energy transition.

Phase 5 project of the Chindata Group data center in Malaysia

In Malaysia, the first prefabricated steel column was successfully installed on the foundation slab, marking the completion of the steel structure hoisting for Building 5 of the Phase 5 project of the Chindata Group data center in Malaysia built by CSCEC. This milestone signifies the official start of the main structure construction phase for Building 5.

Located in Johor, Malaysia, this project is among the first data centers to receive the (Malaysia Digital) MD Status. Upon completion, it will significantly boost Malaysia's national digital strategy.





A Project of Peninsula Integrated Resort in Sihanoukville

CSCEC has completed the initial steel structure hoisting for A Project of Peninsula Integrated Resort in Sihanoukville. The project includes steel structure manufacturing and installation.

Situated along the southwestern coast of Sihanoukville, Cambodia, this project encompasses a commercial complex with retail, dining, cultural, and entertainment facilities, an office building, and four serviced apartments, covering a total construction area of 550,000 square meters. The project involves approximately 30,000 tons of steel structures and 75,000 square meters of floor slabs. Upon completion, it will become a landmark in Cambodia and Southeast Asia, attracting tourists from around the world.