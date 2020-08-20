MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > China State Construction Development Holdings Limited 830 KYG8438L1014 CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED (830) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/19 0.5 HKD 0.00% 12:18a CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 PU 2019 FAR EAST GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release 2019 FAR EAST GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news China State Construction Development : Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 0 08/20/2020 | 12:18am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 830) ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 The board of directors (the "Board") of China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 together with restated comparative figures as follows: UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) Revenue 4 1,960,725 2,355,514 Costs of sales (1,693,878) (2,050,579) Gross profit 266,847 304,935 Other income and other gains, net 5 15,591 9,293 Administrative, selling and other operating expenses (83,917) (101,979) Finance costs 6 (17,487) (15,868) Profit before tax 7 181,034 196,381 Income tax expense 8 (28,774) (48,141) Profit for the period 152,260 148,240 Profit/(loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 154,930 153,369 Non-controlling interests (2,670) (5,129) 152,260 148,240 Earnings per share (HK cents) Basic and diluted 10 7.19 7.12 1 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) Profit for the period 152,260 148,240 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations (42,470) 4,353 Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax (42,470) 4,353 Total comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 109,790 152,593 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 112,222 157,234 Non-controlling interests (2,432) (4,641) 109,790 152,593 2 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current Assets Property, plant and equipment 1,922,839 1,957,144 Interests in infrastructure project investments 11 156,196 193,890 Goodwill 12 138,149 138,149 Deferred tax assets 180,819 171,971 2,398,003 2,461,154 Current Assets Interests in infrastructure project investments 11 64,740 54,010 Inventories 114,084 98,524 Contract assets 1,580,322 1,017,935 Trade and other receivables 13 1,386,825 1,633,535 Deposits and prepayments 139,884 133,429 Tax recoverable 1,616 874 Amounts due from fellow subsidiaries 811,622 824,232 Amounts due from related companies 13,529 3,725 Cash and cash equivalents 436,810 826,576 4,549,432 4,592,840 6,947,435 7,053,994 3 UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (continued) Notes Current Liabilities Bank borrowings 14 Contract liabilities Trade payables, other payables and accruals 15 Lease liabilities Deposits received Current tax payables Amount due to an intermediate holding company Amounts due to fellow subsidiaries Amount due to a related company Total Assets less Current Liabilities Capital and Reserves Share capital 16 Share premium and reserves Equity attributable to owners of the Company Non-controlling interests Non-current Liabilities Contract liabilities Bank borrowings 14 Amount due to a fellow subsidiary Lease liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 348,478 655,780 398,210 685,696 1,399,148 1,387,986 12,847 7,641 38,111 38,685 167,439 175,610 230,352 - 1,803,053 1,795,833 1,546 1,475 4,399,184 4,748,706 2,548,251 2,305,288 21,555 21,555 1,216,287 1,103,770 1,237,842 1,125,325 (69,244) (66,812) 1,168,598 1,058,513 741,797 770,912 610,934 211,758 - 229,580 18,398 29,990 8,524 4,535 1,379,653 1,246,775 2,548,251 2,305,288 4 NOTES: BASIS OF PREPARATION

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of

Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified

Public Accountants (the "HKICPA").

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial information does not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), which is also the functional currency of the Company, and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.

On 30 December 2019, the Group acquired 100% of equity interests in 瀋陽皇姑熱電有限 公司 ("Shenyang Huanggu Company") by way of purchase of (i) the entire issued share capital of China Overseas Public Utility Investment Limited ("COPUI") which owns 99.69% of the registered capital of Shenyang Huanggu Company; and (ii) the 0.31% of the registered capital of Shenyang Huanggu Company held by 深圳海豐德投資有限公司 ("Shenzhen Haifengde"), for an aggregate consideration of HK$673,580,000.

Both COPUI and Shenzhen Haifengde are indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of China State

Construction International Holdings Limited ("CSCIHL"), which is an intermediate holding company of the Company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. 5 BASIS OF PREPARATION (continued)

The transfer of the equity interests in COPUI (the "Acquired Company") and the 0.31% equity interests in Shenyang Huanggu Company held by Shenzhen Haifengde (together, the

"Acquired Group") was regarded as business combination under common control combination. Accordingly, the acquisition has been accounted for based on the principles of merger accounting in accordance with Accounting Guideline 5 Merger Accounting for Common Control Combinations issued by the HKICPA, as if the Acquired Group had been combined from the date when the Acquired Group first came under the control of the controlling party of the Group and the Acquired Group. The comparative figures of the result of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income have been restated accordingly. The effect of the combination of the Acquired Group on the result of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is as follows: For the six months Combination of For the six months ended the Acquired Combination ended 30 June 2019 Group Adjustment 30 June 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (previously reported) (restated) Revenue 2,031,435 324,079 - 2,355,514 Cost of sales (1,793,813) (256,766) - (2,050,579) Gross profit 237,622 67,313 - 304,935 Other income and other gains, net 7,536 1,757 - 9,293 Administrative, selling and other expenses (94,122) (7,857) - (101,979) Finance costs (14,909) (959) - (15,868) Profit before tax 136,127 60,254 - 196,381 Income tax expense (31,947) (16,194) - (48,141) Profit for the period 104,180 44,060 - 148,240 Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 109,445 43,924 - 153,369 Non-controlling interests (5,265) 136 - (5,129) 104,180 44,060 - 148,240 6 CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND DISCLOSURES The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 except for the adoption of the following new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard ("HKFRS") effective as of 1 January 2020. Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business Amendments to HKAS 39, HKFRS 7 and Interest Rate Benchmark Reform HKFRS 9 Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material The adoption of the above new and revised HKFRSs has had no significant impact on the Group's result and financial position. ISSUED BUT NOT YET EFFECTIVE HKFRSs The Group has not early applied the following new and revised HKFRSs issued but are not yet effective, in these financial statements. Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and its (2011) Associate or Joint Venture3 Amendment to HKFRS 16 Covid-19 Related Rent Concession1 HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts2 1 2 3 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023 No mandatory effective date yet determined but available for adoption The Group expects to adopt the above new and revised HKFRSs as and when they become effective. The new and revised HKFRSs are not expected to have any significant impact on the Group's result and financial position. 7 REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Group is principally engaged in the facade contracting business, general contracting business and operating management business. The Group's revenue represents revenue from construction and management contracts.

The Group has classified the reportable segment into three reportable segments, principally based on reportable business units as well as the reporting organisation hierarchy, and are determined as follows: Facade Contracting Works

General Contracting Works

Operating Management Operating management segment includes the Group's urban planning management and consultation services, engineering consultancy services and thermoelectricity business. Unaudited segment results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 are as follows: Revenue Gross profit Segment results 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) (restated) (restated) Facade Contracting Works 1,312,453 1,430,001 103,836 137,251 65,805 88,642 General Contracting Works 173,602 459,078 7,344 30,886 5,965 26,359 Operating Management 474,670 466,435 155,667 136,798 142,091 116,453 Total 1,960,725 2,355,514 266,847 304,935 213,861 231,454 Unallocated corporate expenses (23,454) (24,518) Other income and other gains, net 8,114 5,313 Finance costs (17,487) (15,868) Profit before tax 181,034 196,381 For the six months ended 30 June 2020, segment revenue of Facade Contracting Works comprises revenue from Greater China, Asia and other region amounting to HK$1,124,315,000 (2019: HK$1,164,744,000) and revenue from North America region amounting to HK$188,138,000 (2019: HK$265,257,000). Segment revenue of General Contracting Works and Operating Management represent revenue from Greater China region. The revenue recognised for the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 are recognised over time. 8 (5) OTHER INCOME AND OTHER GAINS, NET For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) Bank interest income 1,447 1,276 Exchange gain, net 6,526 5,119 Sundry income 7,618 2,898 15,591 9,293 (6) FINANCE COSTS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) Interest on bank loans and overdrafts 17,271 14,332 Interest on loan from an intermediate holding company 352 - Interest on loan from a fellow subsidiary - 931 Interest on lease liabilities 695 605 18,318 15,868 Less: amounts capitalised in property, plant and equipment (831) - 17,487 15,868 PROFIT BEFORE TAX Profit before tax has been arrived at after charging: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment, excluding right-of-use assets Less: amounts included in cost of sales Depreciation of right-of-use assets Less: amounts included in cost of sales For the six months ended 30 June 20202019 HK$'000HK$'000 (restated) 69,55789,016 (66,485)(86,093) 3,0722,923 7,6094,895 (1,151)(1,335) 6,4583,560 9,5306,483 9 (8) INCOME TAX EXPENSE For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) Current tax - Hong Kong Charge for the period 6,115 17,814 Overprovision in prior years (529) - 5,586 17,814 Current tax -Mainland China and overseas Charge for the period 43,653 25,364 (Over)/underprovision in prior years (13,320) 6 30,333 25,370 Deferred tax, net (7,145) 4,957 Total tax expense for the period 28,774 48,141 Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% on the estimated assessable profit arising in Hong Kong during the period. Taxes on profits assessable elsewhere have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing in the countries in which the Group operates. (9) DIVIDENDS For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Dividend recognised as distribution during the period: No final dividend paid for 2019 (30 June 2019: 2018 final dividend of HK1.2 cents per share paid) - 25,867 The Board does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019: interim dividend of HK1.2 cents per share, amounting to approximately HK$25,867,000). 10 (10) EARNINGS PER SHARE The calculation of the basic earnings per share amounts is based on the profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company, and the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. The Company had no potentially dilutive ordinary shares in issue during the periods ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. The calculation of the basic and diluted earnings per share is based on: For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (restated) Earnings Profit attributable to owners of the Company, used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation 154,930 153,369 2020 2019 '000 '000 Shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue, used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation 2,155,545 2,155,545 Basic and diluted earnings per share (HK cents) 7.19 7.12 11 (11) INTERESTS IN INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT INVESTMENTS 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Interests in infrastructure project investments 220,936 247,900 Less: Current portion (64,740) (54,010) Non-current portion 156,196 193,890 On 7 January 2019, the Group acquired 100% of equity interests in and shareholder's loan to Fuller Sky Enterprises Limited and Value Idea Investments Limited from Ever Power Group Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CSCIHL for a total consideration of HK$295,000,000. Interests in infrastructure project investments represent funding denominated in Renminbi ("RMB") advanced to joint ventures for Public-Private-Partnership ("PPP") infrastructure projects located in Mainland China. The Group is responsible to provide finance for the construction of the infrastructure of these projects, whereby the Group's return is predetermined in accordance with the provisions of the relevant agreements. The effective interest rates on the infrastructure project investments range from 10.2% to 10.7% per annum. The interests in infrastructure project investments were not past due as at 30 June 2020. The Directors reviewed individually the infrastructure projects' operations and financial positions as at 30 June 2020 based on the present values of estimated future cash flows from those investments, discounted at their respective original effective interest rates. 12 (12) GOODWILL HK$'000 At 1 January 2019, 31 December 2019, 1 January 2020 and 30 June 2020 Cost 159,707 Accumulated impairment (21,558) Net carrying amount 138,149 Goodwill acquired in a business combination is allocated, at acquisition, to the cash generating units ("CGU") that is expected to benefit from that business combination. The carrying amount of goodwill had been allocated to the CGU relating to the operations of Gamma North America, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Gamma Group") within the North America division. The recoverable amount of the CGU is determined from value in use calculations. The key assumptions for the value in use calculations are those regarding the discount rates, revenue growth rates and budgeted gross margin and revenue during the period. The Group estimates discount rates using pre-tax rates that reflect current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the CGU. The growth rates are based on the long-term average economic growth rate of the geographical area in which the businesses of the CGU operate. Budgeted gross margin and revenue are based on past practices and expectations of market development. The key assumptions used are consistent with the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. 13 TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

The analysis of trade and other receivables, including the aging analysis of trade receivables, based on the invoice date and net of provisions, is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade receivables: 0 to 30 days 529,244 725,353 31 to 60 days 13,330 24,506 61 to 90 days 12,450 28,388 More than 90 days 169,805 151,990 724,829 930,237 Retention receivables 566,080 630,996 1,290,909 1,561,233 Other receivables 95,916 72,302 Trade and other receivables 1,386,825 1,633,535 BANK BORROWINGS

The bank borrowings are repayable as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 On demand or within one year 348,478 655,780 In the second year 200,479 200,494 In the third to fifth years, inclusive 410,455 11,264 959,412 867,538 Less: current portion (348,478) (655,780) Non-current portion 610,934 211,758 The carrying amounts of the Group's bank borrowings are denominated in the following currencies: Hong Kong Canadian United States dollar dollar dollar Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 30 June 2020 780,000 176,867 2,545 959,412 31 December 2019 380,000 55,900 431,638 867,538 The average bank loans interest rates at 30 June 2020 was 3.55% (31 December 2019: 4.19%). 14 TRADE PAYABLES, OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUALS

The analysis of trade payables, other payables and accruals, including the aging analysis of trade payables, based on invoice date, is as follows: 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade payables: 0 to 30 days 875,868 800,389 31 to 60 days 26,570 21,618 More than 60 days 135,386 138,011 1,037,824 960,018 Retention payables 248,286 249,052 1,286,110 1,209,070 Other payables and accruals 113,038 178,916 Trade payables, other payables and accruals 1,399,148 1,387,986 As at 30 June 2020, the amount of retention payables expected to be due after more than twelve months was approximately HK$120,578,000 (31 December 2019: approximately HK$131,281,000). (16) SHARE CAPITAL Issued and fully paid Number of Share Capital shares Amount '000 HK$'000 Ordinary share of HK$0.01 each At 1 January 2019, 31 December 2019, 2,155,545 21,555 1 January 2020 and 30 June 2020 15 BUSINESS REVIEW In the first half of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented impacts on the global economy. Major economies suffered short-term stagnancy, turmoil in the financial market intensified, the monetary easing measures worldwide were strengthened unprecedentedly, the downward pressure in emerging economies continued to increase, and the global economic growth slowed down rapidly. The epidemic prevention and control measures in China achieved significant progress, the central government put forward the goals of "six stabilities" and "security in six areas" policies, launched a series of economy supporting policies, sped up the process of resumption in work and production, actively push ahead the economic transformation and upgrade, thereby China economy recovered rapidly during the first half of the year, and the economy continued to maintain a trend of steady and positive growth. The Group adhered to the operational strategy of "rooting in Hong Kong and Macau, relying on Mainland, exploring overseas markets, joining internal and external forces", persisted with its prudent bidding strategy, drew on internal synergy, and proactively developed premium projects that could enjoy branding effect. 1. Facade Contracting Business Hong Kong and Macau are the key pillar markets of the Group's curtain wall business. The epidemic prevention and control in Hong Kong were in grim conditions, which intensified the competition in the construction industry and curtain wall market. The Group strived to further strengthen the competitive advantages of its curtain wall business in order to bolster its leading market position in Hong Kong. The pillar industries in Macau were deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economy continued undergoing in-depth adjustments. As a recognized high-end curtain wall total solution provider in such market, the Group focused on deepening the strategic cooperation with its existing major clients and actively developed long-term and stable cooperation with its new clients while striving for better coordination internally. Business scale in the regions was constantly growing. In the first half of 2020, the Group's newly awarded project in the regions was the construction work (the common curtain wall and double-skin curtain wall section) of Immigration Headquarters in Area 67 at Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. The Group strived to continue improving the project performances, and has put emphasis on managing the schedule, quality, safety, environmental protection and efficiency of its project in progress. Synergy is achieved by consolidating the internal design, procurement, production and installation resources of the Group. In addition, the Group endeavored to minimize the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the project progress. The Group has also been working on measures such as enhancing safety control and implementing incentive schemes, so as to adjust and maximize project teams' motivation. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in North America spread rapidly, the construction and curtain wall market also suffered larger impact. During the first half of the year, the Group focused on profitable premium projects with controllable risk, and it also has been examining more potential projects in North America. With its effort in strengthening project cost control and contract management, adjusting the management structure of North America's businesses, and enhancing its cross-field resources allocation and coordination, the Group took measures timely to resolve business contract risks and mitigated the negative impact of operation suspension caused by the pandemic on projects in progress. The curtain wall market in Mainland China is becoming more and more regulated, but disorderly price competition still prevails in the industry. The Group has always been selective about curtain wall projects in Mainland China, focusing on major projects owned by creditworthy landlords. During the first half of 2020, seizing the opportunities offered by the resumption of work and production in Mainland China, the Group leveraged its branding effect to proactively explore high-end curtain wall projects. Capitalizing on its internal synergy, the Group was awarded a number of projects, including the curtain wall project at Building A (tower plus podium) of Phase I, Bid Section 1 of Zhuao Bay Century Centre project, the curtain wall project at Phase II of China Construction Huafu Jincheng project and the curtain wall subcontracting project of Qianhai CTF Finance Tower. 16 The Group made full use of the advantages provided by its Zhuhai production base in Mainland China, which had been newly put into operation. Upgrade and transformation projects regarding intelligent technologies and automation were carried out in the Zhuhai factory. In order to deal with highly challenging projects, production processes were optimised, and technological innovations were introduced. As a result, the factory's capacity utilization and technological level have been effectively enhanced, and the economies of scale have gradually manifested themselves. In order to overcome the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zhuhai factory took active measures and managed to resume work and production in March. It adjusted its production capacity in a reasonable manner and coordinated the allocation of resources, thereby fully meeting the demands arising from Hong Kong's, Macau's and overseas projects. The factory's production and operation have now returned to normal. In addition to the Greater China region and North America, the Group was dedicated to the curtain wall projects in progress in other overseas regions and endeavored to control the performance risks of these projects. During the first half of 2020, as the project for the supply of components for West Side Place Stage 1 in Melbourne, Australia and the project of The Stage in London, the UK were affected by the pandemic, the Group actively coordinated resources in order to mitigate any negative impact. 2. General Contracting Business The development of our contracting business was stable. The Group actively participated in the bidding of small and medium housing projects in Hong Kong, and proactively explored internal cooperation opportunities. Bidding work was progressing steadily, as we were awarded the residential project at 128, Wong Ma Kok Road, Stanley. The projects in progress were proceeding smoothly, with the work regarding Chuang's residential development at Tuen Mun Town Lot No. 514 and Hong Kong Henderson Land's project in Ma Tau Wai being conducted in an orderly manner. 3. Operating Management Business During the first half of 2020, with the strong backing of its parent company, the Group steadily promoted the operation of its asset management business and bolstered the results of its strategic move into the operating management sector. Our operating management business was largely unaffected by the pandemic, and managed to increase its stable cash flow and profit contribution, which shows that it has enhanced the Group's risk tolerance. Abiding by its "big markets, big landlords, and big projects" operational strategy while enhancing the business synergy within its systems, China Overseas Supervision was awarded a number of projects, including Longguang Qianhai Tianjing Garden project in Shenzhen, the China Resources Guangming Xinhu Street project in Shenzhen, the Hezheng Yantian Shajingtou project in Shenzhen, which further bolstered the advantages of its supervision business. During the first half of the year, Shenyang Huanggu Thermoelectricity worked hard on safe production as well as the prevention and control of the pandemic. It also explored various means of saving energy and reducing consumption. Continuing to reduce costs and increase efficiency, it successfully achieved safe and stable operation of heating production during the heating season, and carried out preparation work for heating, including equipment maintenance, the construction of heat networks and coal storage, in an orderly manner. 17 The Group's investment business in the elderly care sector in Canada progressed smoothly. The investment project of elderly care apartments in Toronto, Canada was under construction and proceeded at a normal pace. It has already entered the main construction stage as scheduled. OVERALL PERFORMANCE The outbreak of the COVID-19 in early 2020 has created economic uncertainty to Greater China and North America and imposed negative impacts on the construction industry, including supply chain disruptions and work stoppages due to measures imposed by the government. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded aggregate revenue of HK$1,961 million (30 June 2019 (restated): HK$2,356 million), a decrease of 16.8% as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The profit attributable to owners of the Company was HK$155 million (30 June 2019 (restated): HK$153 million), a slight increase of 1.0% as compared with the corresponding period of last year. The basic earnings per share was HK7.19 cents (30 June 2019 (restated): HK7.12 cents), a slight increase of 1.0% as compared with the same period last year. Taking into account of the development needs of operating management business in the future and the uncertain impact of the epidemic on the economy, the Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Segment analysis Facade Contracting Business As a results of the delays in commencement or work progress of facade projects in Greater China and North America due to the impact of COVID-19, the segment's revenue recorded a decrease to HK$1,312 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019: HK$1,430 million). The operating profit decreased to HK$66 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019: HK$89 million). General Contracting Business The segment's revenue recorded a decrease to HK$174 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019: HK$459 million). The operating profit decreased to HK$6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019: HK$26 million). It is due to the fact that the certain projects substantially completed in 2019 has made less contribution in the first half of the year and the newly project awarded have not yet made a significant contribution in the preliminary stage of construction. Operating Management Business The contribution from operating management projects including Shenyang Huanggu thermoelectric plant and Nan Chang bridges steadily increased. The segment's revenue recorded an increase to HK$475 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019 (restated): HK$466 million). The operating profit increased to HK$142 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019 (restated): HK$116 million) as a results of the decrease of cost of coal of Shenyang Huanggu thermoelectric plant. Administrative, selling and other operating expenses With the continuous implementation of stringent cost control measures of three core business, administrative expenses decreased to HK$84 million (30 June 2019 (restated): HK$102 million). 18 Finance costs For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group's finance costs increased to HK$17 million (30 June 2019 (restated): HK$16 million) as a results of the increase in bank borrowings. New Contracts Awarded and Project in Progress The Group recorded an accumulated new contract value of HK$2,575 million in the six months ended 30 June 2020 and achieved a 46.8% completion of the full year target of 2020, which is not less than HK$5,500 million. As of 30 June 2020, the on-hand total contract value amounted to approximately HK$17,602 million, among which the backlog was approximately HK$9,423 million. New Contract Project in Progress Awarded Total Value Backlog Business Segments (HK$ million) (HK$ million) (HK$ million) Curtain Wall 657 12,764 6,657 Building Works 1,767 4,091 2,237 Operating Management 151 747 529 Total 2,575 17,602 9,423 LIQUIDITY AND FINANCIAL RESOURCES During the first half of 2020, the Group continued to enhance its financial management. Under the principle of stringent financial management, the Group properly allocated its financial resources, optimized its capital structure, improved the efficiency in the utilisation of its capital, saved financial costs and actively expanded its finance channels. The Group generally finances its operation with internally generated cash flow and credit facilities provided by its principal bankers. At 30 June 2020, the Group had cash and bank balances of HK$437 million (31 December 2019: HK$827 million), total bank borrowings of the Group were HK$959 million (31 December 2019: HK$868 million). The Group's net gearing ratio (net bank borrowings to total net assets) as at 30 June 2020 was approximately 44.7% (31 December 2019: 3.9%). Furthermore, the Group had unutilised banking facilities (including performance guarantee facilities, working capital facilities and loan facilities) of approximately HK$2,580 million, the Group had sufficient financial resources to meet the business development and expansion. The Group's borrowings are principally on a floating rate basis and have not been hedged by any interest rate financial instruments. The maturities of the Group's total bank borrowings as at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019 are set out as follows: 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 On demand or within one year 348,478 655,780 More than one year but not exceeding two years 200,479 200,494 More than two years but not more than five years 410,455 11,264 Total bank borrowings 959,412 867,538 19 As at 30 June 2020, the Group's equity attributable to owners of the Company amounted to HK$1,238 million (31 December 2019: HK$1,125 million), comprising issued capital of HK$22 million (31 December 2019: HK$22 million) and reserves of HK$1,216 million (31 December 2019: HK$1,103 million). TREASURY POLICY The Group adopts a conservative treasury policy in cash and financial management. The Group's treasury activities are centralised in order to achieve better risk control and minimise cost of funds. Cash is generally placed in short-term deposits mostly denominated in Hong Kong dollar or Renminbi. The Group's liquidity and financing requirements are frequently reviewed. In anticipating new investments or maturity of bank loans, the Group will consider new financing while maintaining an appropriate level of gearing. EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY At 30 June 2020, the Group employed a total of 3,203 (31 December 2019: 3,197) employees. The Group has sound policies of management incentives and competitive remuneration, which align the interests of management, employees and shareholders' alike. The Group sets its remuneration policy by reference to the prevailing market conditions and the performance of the individuals concerned, subject to review from time to time. The components of the remuneration package consist of base salary, allowances, fringe benefits including medical insurance and contributions to pension funds as well as incentives such as discretionary bonus. FOREIGN CURRENCY RISK The Group's foreign currency exposures primarily arise from certain sales or purchases by operating units in currencies other than the unit's functional currency where these sales or purchases are mainly denominated in United States dollar, Renminbi, Canadian dollar, Pound Sterling and Macau Pataca. The Group currently does not have a foreign currency hedging policy. However, the management monitors foreign exchange exposure and will consider hedging significant foreign currencies should the need arise. PROSPECTS In the second half of 2020, the global epidemic prevention and control will still be in a critical period, trade protectionism will escalate, and geopolitical tensions will intensify. Although the developed economies gradually restart, as overseas pandemic outbreaks continue to occur, the global supply chain will face a new round of radical adjustment. On the other hand, the situation in Hong Kong is stabilizing, the economy in Macau will start to revive from its lowest point, and the continual construction of Guangdong-HongKong-Macau Greater Bay Area is expected to facilitate the gradual recovery of the construction market. Moreover, though China's macroeconomy is still facing a greater short-term downward pressure, the pandemic development in Mainland China is currently entering into a buffer period, the resumption of work and production are progressing, and there is substantial growth potential for the market in the future, and the mid-and-long term prospects of China's economy still remain optimistic. 20 Business and Development Strategies The curtain wall business is the Group's core business. The Group will continue to adopt the operational strategy of "big markets, big landlords, big projects", adhere to the business philosophy of "closely focusing on high-end markets and providing high-quality services", integrate advantageous resources, improve its operational and management and control models by taking into consideration the features of various markets, and optimise business deployment in the three major markets, namely Hong Kong and Macau, North America and Mainland China. The Group will prudently explore other overseas markets such as Australia, the UK and Asia-Pacific region by further leveraging and integrating the existing resources and production capacity. The Group will continue to focus on the work schedule, quality, safety, capital and cost management of projects while improving the synergies created during design, production and installation processes. The Group will sharpen its integrated competitive edges in its curtain wall business. Efforts will be made to further improve branding and market development, strengthen management over projects on hand, consolidate the Group's core competitiveness in design, procurement, production and construction, and exercise rigorous control over the project risks while maintaining desired profitability. The Group highly values the building of its design teams, and will strengthen its design teams in Hong Kong and North America while expanding its design teams in Mainland China, by continuously recruiting additional experts to meet the demand for professionals at project peak seasons. Meanwhile, the Group will provide stronger support to its personnel serving overseas, which includes establishing the basic policies for overseas core management team setup and the remuneration and benefits of personnel serving overseas, thereby maintaining the stability of overseas teams and enhancing the Group's cohesiveness and competitive strengths. The Group will strengthen its system, make a plan in advance and facilitate communication for project design and construction plan evaluations. In addition, the Group will dovetail the design and production processes of projects to elevate the contract business management levels. Efforts will be increased to improve planning for the procurement of materials and for better process-oriented management to ensure successful completion of all projects. In respect of its general contracting business, given that the situation in Hong Kong stabilizes, developers being optimistic about the prospects of the housing market, and the demand in the local housing market has been constantly growing, the housing market will be driven to recovery, and the Group will be actively engaged in the development of premium, medium and small building construction projects in Hong Kong. In the field of operating management business, while further improving the operation model of its operating management business, the Group will thoroughly explore the direction of its innovative businesses in Mainland China, and continue to study the implementation plan of the functions of investment and financing platform of listed companies. The Group will also proactively seek for opportunities of merger and acquisition of quality assets, promote industry-finance integration, enhance business transformation, endeavor to explore profit margins for its existing operating business, and strive to increase the contribution of its operating business to the general results in order to achieve its dual-core-driven strategic objective. The board of directors is able to discern and face various problems that may arise in the course of development and wishes to, through constant exploration and efforts, establish and maintain a healthy system integrating the mutual interests of shareholders, the board of directors, management and employees as well as customers and suppliers to promote the sustainable growth of the Group's revenue and profitability. 21 INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019: HK1.2 cents per share). PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES During the six months ended 30 June 2020, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has made any purchase, sale or redemption of any of the Company's listed securities. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company has complied throughout the six months to 30 June 2020 with all code provisions of the Corporate Governance Code contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. REVIEW OF ACCOUNTS The unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020 have been reviewed by the Audit Committee which comprises three Independent Non-executive Directors. APPRECIATION I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to all shareholders, customers and suppliers for their strong support and to all employees for their hard work and commitment. By Order of the Board China State Construction Development Holdings Limited Zhang Haipeng Chairman and Non-executive Director Hong Kong, 20 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Haipeng as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Wu Mingqing (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Wang Hai as Executive Directors; Mr. Huang Jiang as Non-executive Director; and Mr. Zhou Jinsong, Mr. Hong Winn and Ms. Kwong Sum Yee Anna as Independent Non-executive Directors. 22 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Far East Global Group Limited published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 04:17:13 UTC 0 All news about CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 12:18a CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of Unaudited Interim Results.. PU 2019 FAR EAST GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release 2019 FAR EAST GLOBAL GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release Financials HKD USD Sales 2020 4 841 M 625 M 625 M Net income 2020 184 M 23,7 M 23,7 M Net Debt 2020 - - - P/E ratio 2020 5,88x Yield 2020 5,60% Capitalization 1 078 M 139 M 139 M Capi. / Sales 2020 0,22x Capi. / Sales 2021 0,19x Nbr of Employees 3 197 Free-Float 25,4% Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 1 Average target price 0,85 HKD Last Close Price 0,50 HKD Spread / Highest target 70,0% Spread / Average Target 70,0% Spread / Lowest Target 70,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Ming Qing Wu Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Hai Peng Zhang Chairman Sun Nung Chan Technical Director Jin Song Zhou Independent Non-Executive Director Winn Hong Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -31.51% 139 VINCI SA -18.04% 53 306 CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED -6.94% 31 951 FERROVIAL -14.24% 19 990 LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED -22.32% 18 894 CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED -4.55% 18 833