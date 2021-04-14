China State Construction Development : Unaudited Financial Performance and Operating Information for the First Quarter of 2021 04/14/2021 | 12:07am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 830) UNAUDITED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND OPERATING INFORMATION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021 This announcement is made by China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO") and Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Company is an indirect subsidiary of China State Construction International Holdings Limited ("CSC", whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). As at the date of this announcement, CSC beneficially owns 74.06% of the issued share capital of the Company. CSC will, on or about 19 April 2021, announce its unaudited first quarterly results of 2021 pursuant to the disclosure obligation under Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO. Such results will contain certain financial performance and operating information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group"). To ensure that shareholders of the Company and potential investors have equal and timely access to the information of the Company, the board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to provide the following unaudited financial performance and operating information of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (the "Quarterly Update"). - 1 - UNAUDITED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE For the three months ended 31 March 2021, the unaudited revenue of the Group was about HK$1,059,533,000 (31 March 2020: HK$820,280,000). The operating profit was about HK$180,638,000 (31 March 2020: HK$137,002,000). The results and the comparatives are prepared on the same basis as for the preparation of the audited consolidated financial statement for the year ended 31 December 2020. OPERATING INFORMATION For the three months ended 31 March 2021, the Group recorded an accumulated new contract value of approximately HK$2,528 million. As of 31 March 2021, the Group recorded a backlog of approximately HK$9,905 million. GENERAL The Quarterly Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group which have not been audited or reviewed by external auditors, and as such the data is for shareholders' and investors' information only. Such data may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual, semi-annual or quarterly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such data. The Quarterly Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities or financial instruments of the Group. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice. - 2 - The shareholders of the Company and potential investors should note that all the figures contained herein are unaudited. Accordingly, figures contained in this announcement should in no way be regarded as to provide any indication or assurance on the financial results of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021. The shareholders of the Company and potential investors are urged to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company and are recommended to consult their own professional advisers if they are in doubt as to their investment positions. By Order of the Board China State Construction Development Holdings Limited Zhang Haipeng Chairman and Non-executive Director Hong Kong, 14 April 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhang Haipeng as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Wu Mingqing (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Wang Hai as Executive Directors; Mr. Huang Jiang as Non-executive Director; and Mr. Zhou Jinsong, Mr. Hong Winn and Ms. Kwong Sum Yee Anna as Independent Non-executive Directors. - 3 - Attachments Original document

