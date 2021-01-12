Australia blocks Chinese buyout of builder over security concerns -media

* S. African vendor says buyer has pulled Australia offer
SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australia blocked a Chinese
construction company from buying out a domestic builder involved
in several high-profile projects, citing national security
concerns, local media reported, a sign that tensions between the
trading partners remain elevated.
The majority owner of Probuild, South Africa's Wilson Bayly
Holmes-Ovcon Ltd (WBHO), said in a Johannesburg stock
market filing late Monday that "a major international
construction and civil services company" pulled its offer after
learning Australia's foreign takeover regulator would reject it
"on the grounds of national security".
The Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday that
China State Construction Engineering Corp planned to
pay A$300 million ($231 million) for WBHO's 88% stake in
Probuild.
WBHO did not name the planned buyer and a Probuild
spokeswoman declined to comment to Reuters. The Chinese company
was not immediately available for comment.
Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who oversees the
country's Foreign Investment Review Board, also declined to
comment on Probuild. He said in an email that "the government
does not comment on the application of the foreign investment
screening arrangements as they apply or could apply to
particular cases".
The move would be a second intervention by Frydenberg to
stop a buyout by Chinese interests since he overhauled the
country's foreign M&A rules last year to include security
concerns as a reason for blocking a deal.
Since then, Australia has stopped China Mengniu Dairy Co
from buying domestic dairy producer Lion-Dairy and
Drinks Pty Ltd from Japan's Kirin Holdings Co, leaving
the path clear for Australia-listed Bega Cheese to buy
it.
Probuild's announced projects include construction of a new
police headquarters for Australia's second-most populous state,
Victoria, and a new headquarters for biopharmeutical giant CSL
Ltd, which is making COVID-19 vaccine for the
Australian population.
WBHO said in the filing that it "remains optimistic about
the fundamentals of Probuild and its prospects in the Australian
market and continues to assess all potential opportunities".
