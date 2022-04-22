Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-20
5.780 CNY   -1.37%
04:48aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Seven CSCEC projects awarded Luban Prize for overseas projects
PU
04:48aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC (Egypt) Participates in the Ramadan charity event
PU
04:48aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC contributes to opening a new chapter in Maldives
PU
China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC (Egypt) Participates in the Ramadan charity event

04/22/2022 | 04:48am EDT
The Ramadan Charity 2022, jointly organized by the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Egypt and the Egyptian Society For Integrated Development (ENID), was recently held in Cairo.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman, Deputy Minister of ENID; Liao Liqiang, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt; Zhou Zhencheng, Minister Counselor; Chang Weicai, General Manager of CSCEC (Egypt) and President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Egypt, as well as other Chinese and Egyptian guests attended the event. This is the seventh consecutive year that CSCEC (Egypt) has participated in the Ramadan charity event.

A total of 33 Chinese enterprises, institutions and social groups in Egypt were invited to take part in the event, and more than 3,000 Ramadan gifts were distributed, including daily necessities, school supplies, medical supplies, etc.

Speaking at the charity event, Ambassador Liao pointed out that the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Egypt has held eight Ramadan charity events since 2015. The Ramadan gifts are all well-prepared bearing a considerate gesture, Ambassador Liao said, adding that he hopes the gifts are what Egyptian friends need.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Egypt has always been committed to building a bridge of China-Egypt friendship, and promoting the stable development of China-Egypt economic and trade cooperation. "Friendship, growth and development" have become the theme of this charity event, Chang Weicai said.

"Charity is the cornerstone of a society," said Ahmed, Deputy Minister of ENID, highly affirming the positive significance of the event and expressing hopes that the cooperation between Egypt and China will continue to deepen and help develop a better mutual understanding among the two peoples.

Calling the charity event a vivid portrayal of the friendship between Egypt and China, Tarek, deputy editor-in-chief of Al Ahram, said that the event demonstrates the vastness of the relationship between the two countries.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
