China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC ME participates in Dubai Can Initiative

On February 15th, Dubai Can, a sustainability initiative of the Dubai Crown Prince that aims to reduce single-use plastic water bottle consumption across the city was officially launched. The initiative is implemented by Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and is designed to provide access to free and safe drinking water, as well as to drive a healthy consumption habit with less plastics.

CSCEC ME participated in the campaign and led an office culture of "less plastic, better life" among employees. As a respond to the call, CSCEC ME encouraged staff to reduce the use of disposable plastic bottles and drink from the water dispenser with reusable BPA-free glass bottles, by designing posters and putting them up all around the company. The idea was advertised department by department, and the whole process was made into a short video posted on every social media channel of CSCEC ME.

CSCEC ME always cares about the environment and is well aware that small changes can make a big difference. Since March 2005, CSCEC ME has installed 130 water dispensers into the Company's daily use, altogether saving 300 tonnes of plastic waste.