Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC attends 13th International Conference on Sustainable Green Construction and Nano-technology

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From March 18 to 22, the 13th International Conference on Sustainable Green Construction and Nano-technology was held in Hurghada, Egypt. CSCEC attended the conference upon invitation and gave a keynote presentation entitled "Green Construction Technology in Super High Rise Buildings" in the morning of March 19.

Starting from the definition and connotation of green construction, the representatives of CSCEC analyzed the difficulties in the construction process of super high rise buildings and explained the implementation and typical technologies of green construction, including the optimization of structural design scheme, application of high performance materials, monitoring of super high pressure concrete pump, the jacking platform used in the core tube construction, vertical transportation technology, and synchronous installation of the multiple curtain walls. Besides, the representatives also focused on the green construction concept and technology in CSCEC's successful cases such as the CBD Iconic Tower in Egypt and the Signature Tower in Malaysia.

The conference carry out academic discussions on green and sustainable building and nanotechnology. More than 130 people attended the conference, including college scholars and industry experts from eight countries, such as Egypt, Russia, Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem El-Gazzar and other Egyptian government officials have attended multiple times the previous conferences.



Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
01:53aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Four-lane road upgradation project between Botswana..
PU
01:43aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC helps upgrade rural roads in northern Sri Lan..
PU
01:43aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : The Ranwediyawa Tunnel of Sri Lanka's large-scale w..
PU
01:43aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC attends 13th International Conference on Sust..
PU
01:43aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Southern part of the Banco Bay main bridge of the f..
PU
03/30In Zimbabwe, coal power project seeks other backing after China's U-turn
RE
03/29CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Ezhou Huahu Airport, Asia's first special cargo hub..
PU
03/25CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC contributes to a "dream road" in the Republic..
PU
03/25CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge in Chongqing success..
PU
03/25CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : First set of full scaffolding pertaining to formwor..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 860 B 293 B 293 B
Net income 2021 50 385 M 7 947 M 7 947 M
Net Debt 2021 238 B 37 539 M 37 539 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,51x
Yield 2021 4,42%
Capitalization 228 B 35 994 M 35 994 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 356 864
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,44 CNY
Average target price 8,09 CNY
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhao Xiang Zhang President & Director
Yun Lin Wang Chief Accountant
Xue Xuan Zheng Chairman
Zhi Ping Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chen Jia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.80%35 994
VINCI0.09%59 148
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.73%32 879
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.15%21 985
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.24%20 240
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.45%19 579