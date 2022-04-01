China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC attends 13th International Conference on Sustainable Green Construction and Nano-technology

From March 18 to 22, the 13th International Conference on Sustainable Green Construction and Nano-technology was held in Hurghada, Egypt. CSCEC attended the conference upon invitation and gave a keynote presentation entitled "Green Construction Technology in Super High Rise Buildings" in the morning of March 19.

Starting from the definition and connotation of green construction, the representatives of CSCEC analyzed the difficulties in the construction process of super high rise buildings and explained the implementation and typical technologies of green construction, including the optimization of structural design scheme, application of high performance materials, monitoring of super high pressure concrete pump, the jacking platform used in the core tube construction, vertical transportation technology, and synchronous installation of the multiple curtain walls. Besides, the representatives also focused on the green construction concept and technology in CSCEC's successful cases such as the CBD Iconic Tower in Egypt and the Signature Tower in Malaysia.

The conference carry out academic discussions on green and sustainable building and nanotechnology. More than 130 people attended the conference, including college scholars and industry experts from eight countries, such as Egypt, Russia, Germany, Italy and the Czech Republic. Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem El-Gazzar and other Egyptian government officials have attended multiple times the previous conferences.





