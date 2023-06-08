Advanced search
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-06
6.020 CNY    0.00%
09:08aChina State Construction Engineering : CSCEC-built Opera House Act One and Act Two project handed over
PU
06/05China State Construction Engineering : 22KV substation in the CUC successfully energized for the first time
PU
05/26China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC's business briefing from January to April in 2023
PU
China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC-built Opera House Act One and Act Two project handed over

06/08/2023 | 09:08am EDT
Recently, the CSCEC-built Opera House Act One and Act Two project obtained a taking-over certificate, marking the handover of the project.

Located on Plot No.C1/C2 in the core business district of Dubai, the project is close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera House, including 2 high-rise apartments with a height of 208 meters.

Rendering of the project

CSCEC's project team ensured the handover of the project which has won several BIM and safety awards.

Actual picture of the project

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 13:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
