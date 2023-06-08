China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC-built Opera House Act One and Act Two project handed over

Recently, the CSCEC-built Opera House Act One and Act Two project obtained a taking-over certificate, marking the handover of the project.
Located on Plot No.C1/C2 in the core business district of Dubai, the project is close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera House, including 2 high-rise apartments with a height of 208 meters.
Rendering of the project
CSCEC's project team ensured the handover of the project which has won several BIM and safety awards.
Actual picture of the project
