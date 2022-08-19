China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC-built medical project of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games completed

Recently, CSCEC-built Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games medical project, Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital affiliated to Zhejiang University School of Medicine, was completed.

With a total construction area of about 119,700 square meters, the project consists of two steel structure buildings, podium buildings, and a garage. After completion, it will become a public comprehensive tertiary hospital integrating medical services, teaching, and scientific research.

With a total construction area of 38,000 square meters, the underground garage can provide more than 1,300 parking spaces. Connected to Hangzhou Metro Line Two, the garage allows patients to go to the outpatient department of the hospital directly through an underpass after they arrive at the hospital by public transport.

For the two tower buildings, one is a scientific research and teaching building with large lecture halls and meeting centers and it functions as a hardware platform for first-class discipline development and talent introduction; the other is a comprehensive medical and outpatient building which integrates outpatient services, international healthcare, remote diagnosis and treatment, an endoscopic center, a cardiovascular DSA diagnosis and treatment center, VIP wards, and China's most advanced heliport for medical rescue helicopters.