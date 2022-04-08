China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC contributed to the construction of world-class airport cluster in Chengdu-Chongqing area

CSCEC has contributed to the construction of a large number of airports in Chengdu city and Chongqing municipality, and the following projects are key ones.

The T2 Terminal of the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport



The T2 terminal of the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport covered an area of 290,000 square meters with the length of 799 meters from north to south and the width of 440.5 meters. The completion of the project laid a solid foundation for the Shuangliu International Airport to become a state-level aviation hub and the project won the Luban Prize in 2013 and the Tien-yow Jeme Civil Engineering Prize in 2014.

The Chengdu Tianfu International Airport

With the orientation towards a state-level international aviation hub, the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport possessed a terminal area of 710,000 square meters. Its annual short-term and long-term passenger throughputs respectively reached 60 million and 90 million, with cargo and main throughput hitting 2 million tons.

The Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport

As the currently first international airport hub with three runways and the most complete facilities, the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport played an important role in the further landlocked opening-up and the construction of an international corridor in Chongqing municipality. The T3A terminal drew its design from "the mythical inseparable birds" and presented Chongqing's confluence position of the Yangtze River and the Jialing River with its "two-river-flow convergence" shape. As the largest single satellite hall in the world, the T3B terminal will join in the integrated operations with domestic T3A flights after its completion. By that time, the annual passenger throughput of the airport will reach 80 million, with the takeoff and landing flights hitting 580,000. By 2030, the cargo and mail throughput will be expected to attain 1.2 million tons.

The Luzhou Yunlong Airport

The Luzhou Yunlong Airport was the largest 4C airport in the southwest area with the shortest construction period in China. With the total construction area of 59,000 square meters, the airport mainly integrated a terminal, supporting houses and municipal engineering. After its air services begin, about 40 air lines will be opened one after another, and the annual passenger throughput will reach 3 million with the biggest throughput hitting 1,381 per hour. Besides, the airport will become an important aviation hub in the Sichuan-Yunnan-Guizhou-Chongqing conjoint area, mainly servicing southern Sichuan and taking account of northern Guizhou, western Chongqing and eastern Yunnan.

The Terminal of the Sichuan Langzhong Civil Airport and Supporting Facilities

The project consisted of a flight area and a terminal area. The flight area had a 4C design level, a runway with the length of 2.6 kilometers and the width of 45 meters and eight terminal stands (including six C-level and two D-level ones) in the station yard. The total construction area of terminal buildings, the control tower and supporting houses and facilities was 18,100 square meters. As a key livelihood project of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, the Sichuan Langzhong Civil Airport became a member of the world-class airport cluster in Chengdu-Chongqing area. After its completion, the airport's annual passenger throughput target will be 650,000, with cargo and mail throughput hitting 2,000 tons and the takeoff and landing flights hitting 7,500.

The Mianyang Nanjiao Airport

With a construction area of 26,000 square meters, the T1 terminal of the Mianyang Nanjiao Airport had a design annual passenger throughput of 2 million; with a construction area of 22,000 square meters, the T2 terminal had an annual passenger throughput of 3 million. As a 4D-level civil airport and a regional aviation hub, the airport also integrated civil aviation transportation and flight training of Mianyang Flight College of Civil Aviation Flight University of China.