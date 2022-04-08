Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-06
5.900 CNY   -1.17%
04/01CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Four-lane road upgradation project between Botswana's Gaborone and Boatle opened to traffic
PU
04/01CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC helps upgrade rural roads in northern Sri Lanka
PU
04/01CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : The Ranwediyawa Tunnel of Sri Lanka's large-scale water conservancy project undertaken by CSCEC s...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC contributed to the construction of world-class airport cluster in Chengdu-Chongqing area

04/08/2022 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CSCEC has contributed to the construction of a large number of airports in Chengdu city and Chongqing municipality, and the following projects are key ones.

The T2 Terminal of the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport

The T2 terminal of the Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport covered an area of 290,000 square meters with the length of 799 meters from north to south and the width of 440.5 meters. The completion of the project laid a solid foundation for the Shuangliu International Airport to become a state-level aviation hub and the project won the Luban Prize in 2013 and the Tien-yow Jeme Civil Engineering Prize in 2014.

The Chengdu Tianfu International Airport

With the orientation towards a state-level international aviation hub, the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport possessed a terminal area of 710,000 square meters. Its annual short-term and long-term passenger throughputs respectively reached 60 million and 90 million, with cargo and main throughput hitting 2 million tons.

The Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport

As the currently first international airport hub with three runways and the most complete facilities, the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport played an important role in the further landlocked opening-up and the construction of an international corridor in Chongqing municipality. The T3A terminal drew its design from "the mythical inseparable birds" and presented Chongqing's confluence position of the Yangtze River and the Jialing River with its "two-river-flow convergence" shape. As the largest single satellite hall in the world, the T3B terminal will join in the integrated operations with domestic T3A flights after its completion. By that time, the annual passenger throughput of the airport will reach 80 million, with the takeoff and landing flights hitting 580,000. By 2030, the cargo and mail throughput will be expected to attain 1.2 million tons.

The Luzhou Yunlong Airport

The Luzhou Yunlong Airport was the largest 4C airport in the southwest area with the shortest construction period in China. With the total construction area of 59,000 square meters, the airport mainly integrated a terminal, supporting houses and municipal engineering. After its air services begin, about 40 air lines will be opened one after another, and the annual passenger throughput will reach 3 million with the biggest throughput hitting 1,381 per hour. Besides, the airport will become an important aviation hub in the Sichuan-Yunnan-Guizhou-Chongqing conjoint area, mainly servicing southern Sichuan and taking account of northern Guizhou, western Chongqing and eastern Yunnan.

The Terminal of the Sichuan Langzhong Civil Airport and Supporting Facilities

The project consisted of a flight area and a terminal area. The flight area had a 4C design level, a runway with the length of 2.6 kilometers and the width of 45 meters and eight terminal stands (including six C-level and two D-level ones) in the station yard. The total construction area of terminal buildings, the control tower and supporting houses and facilities was 18,100 square meters. As a key livelihood project of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, the Sichuan Langzhong Civil Airport became a member of the world-class airport cluster in Chengdu-Chongqing area. After its completion, the airport's annual passenger throughput target will be 650,000, with cargo and mail throughput hitting 2,000 tons and the takeoff and landing flights hitting 7,500.

The Mianyang Nanjiao Airport

With a construction area of 26,000 square meters, the T1 terminal of the Mianyang Nanjiao Airport had a design annual passenger throughput of 2 million; with a construction area of 22,000 square meters, the T2 terminal had an annual passenger throughput of 3 million. As a 4D-level civil airport and a regional aviation hub, the airport also integrated civil aviation transportation and flight training of Mianyang Flight College of Civil Aviation Flight University of China.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 08:58:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
04/01CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Four-lane road upgradation project between Botswana..
PU
04/01CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC helps upgrade rural roads in northern Sri Lan..
PU
04/01CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : The Ranwediyawa Tunnel of Sri Lanka's large-scale w..
PU
04/01CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC attends 13th International Conference on Sust..
PU
04/01CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Southern part of the Banco Bay main bridge of the f..
PU
03/30In Zimbabwe, coal power project seeks other backing after China's U-turn
RE
03/29CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Ezhou Huahu Airport, Asia's first special cargo hub..
PU
03/25CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC contributes to a "dream road" in the Republic..
PU
03/25CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge in Chongqing success..
PU
03/25CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : First set of full scaffolding pertaining to formwor..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 860 B 292 B 292 B
Net income 2021 50 385 M 7 923 M 7 923 M
Net Debt 2021 238 B 37 422 M 37 422 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,89x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 247 B 38 917 M 38 917 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 356 864
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,90 CNY
Average target price 8,09 CNY
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhao Xiang Zhang President & Director
Yun Lin Wang Chief Accountant
Xue Xuan Zheng Chairman
Zhi Ping Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chen Jia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED18.00%38 917
VINCI-6.32%53 299
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-3.63%33 790
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED11.92%23 419
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.94%20 090
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.68%19 335