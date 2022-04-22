China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC contributes to opening a new chapter in Maldives

In the Maldives, which is composed of thousands of small islands, bridges bring hope and convenience to the local people. The China-Maldives Friendship Bridge built with support from China a few years ago has enabled Maldivians to realize their dream of owning a sea-crossing bridge. The five bridges project in Hulhumale was described by local media as "opening a new chapter in the city".

The first bridge of the five bridges project in Hulhumale, the Maldives on March 30

Some local people travel between Male Island, Hulhumale Phase I and Hulhumale Phase II every day for work.

In order to help local people improve their commuting as soon as possible, the CSCEC team, which undertook the construction of the five bridges, has overcame the adverse factors such as high temperature, high humidity and the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the project was completed and delivered on schedule. Since the operation of the five bridges at the end of last year, the project has greatly facilitated the travel of local people.

The second bridge of the five bridges project in Hulhumale, the Maldives on March 24