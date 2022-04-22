Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-20
5.780 CNY   -1.37%
China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC contributes to opening a new chapter in Maldives

04/22/2022 | 04:48am EDT
In the Maldives, which is composed of thousands of small islands, bridges bring hope and convenience to the local people. The China-Maldives Friendship Bridge built with support from China a few years ago has enabled Maldivians to realize their dream of owning a sea-crossing bridge. The five bridges project in Hulhumale was described by local media as "opening a new chapter in the city".

The first bridge of the five bridges project in Hulhumale, the Maldives on March 30

Some local people travel between Male Island, Hulhumale Phase I and Hulhumale Phase II every day for work.

In order to help local people improve their commuting as soon as possible, the CSCEC team, which undertook the construction of the five bridges, has overcame the adverse factors such as high temperature, high humidity and the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the project was completed and delivered on schedule. Since the operation of the five bridges at the end of last year, the project has greatly facilitated the travel of local people.

The second bridge of the five bridges project in Hulhumale, the Maldives on March 24

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
