Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
4.910 CNY   -1.41%
05:14aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC-built medical project of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games completed
PU
05:14aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC-designed zero-carbon distributed smart energy center put into use
PU
08/17CSCEC's New Contracts Jump 9.7% in January-July Period to $320 Billion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC-designed zero-carbon distributed smart energy center put into use

08/19/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recently, CSCEC-designed zero-carbon distributed smart energy center at Yulin Sci-Tech Innovation City. This is the world's first practical and large-scale zero-carbon smart energy center.

Given Yulin's climate and resource characteristics, the project team comprehensively applied various green energy including hydrogen, solar and geothermal energy, fully used energy storage technology to achieve short-term energy storage and cross-season heat storage, and realized the full use of renewable energy.

The project has supplied cooling to 24,000-square-meter-large buildings and power to 42,000-square-meter-large buildings in the Athletes' Village of the 17th Games of Shaanxi Province, and will supply heat to 120,000-square-meter-large buildings in winter.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
05:14aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC-built medical project of Hangzhou 2022 Asian ..
PU
05:14aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC-designed zero-carbon distributed smart energy..
PU
08/17CSCEC's New Contracts Jump 9.7% in January-July Period to $320 Billion
MT
08/05CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : BULK water supply pipeline project department in Na..
PU
08/02CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Excellent Project—Chengdu Tianfu Art Park Pro..
PU
08/01CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : New Capital CBD project's new progress
PU
07/27China State Construction Partners With Singapore’s Singhaiyi to Build $1.6 Billio..
MT
07/26CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Building Lives—— Fresher Water Better L..
PU
07/26CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Fujairah Business Center Project obtained taking ov..
PU
07/19CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC's business briefing from January to June 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 124 B 313 B 313 B
Net income 2022 56 481 M 8 323 M 8 323 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 34 774 M 34 774 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,59x
Yield 2022 5,69%
Capitalization 206 B 30 346 M 30 346 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 368 327
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 4,91 CNY
Average target price 9,14 CNY
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhao Xiang Zhang President & Director
Yun Lin Wang Chief Accountant
Xue Xuan Zheng Chairman
Zhi Ping Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chen Jia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.80%30 346
VINCI1.51%54 043
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.04%33 403
QUANTA SERVICES26.01%20 664
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.58%19 664
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.66%19 047