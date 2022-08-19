China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC-designed zero-carbon distributed smart energy center put into use

Recently, CSCEC-designed zero-carbon distributed smart energy center at Yulin Sci-Tech Innovation City. This is the world's first practical and large-scale zero-carbon smart energy center.

Given Yulin's climate and resource characteristics, the project team comprehensively applied various green energy including hydrogen, solar and geothermal energy, fully used energy storage technology to achieve short-term energy storage and cross-season heat storage, and realized the full use of renewable energy.

The project has supplied cooling to 24,000-square-meter-large buildings and power to 42,000-square-meter-large buildings in the Athletes' Village of the 17th Games of Shaanxi Province, and will supply heat to 120,000-square-meter-large buildings in winter.