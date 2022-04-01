Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC helps upgrade rural roads in northern Sri Lanka

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
Most of the villages in the northern region of Sri Lanka are connected by dirt roads, and it is very inconvenient for local people to travel whenever it rains. In order to improve the travel conditions, the Sri Lankan government has been carrying out road reconstruction and road upgrading.

In March 2020, the village road reconstruction project constructed by CSCEC in Vavuniya district started. According to the local government's road upgrading plan, the original roads need to be leveled, widened and reinforced and paved with asphalt, and the construction should ensure the normal passage of villagers while ensuring the construction progress.

Vavuniya is an area with a population of 200,000 and scattered residential quarters. The total length of the roads to be constructed is about 100 kilometers, and they are located in various villages. A Sri Lankan, whose house happens to be located next to a small road that is being renovated, said that they have been looking forward to the improvement of the road. The newly paved road next to a school in the region with busy traffic is an obvious convenience for them.

The road reconstruction project not only improves roads for residents, but also creates jobs. To encourage female employment, 30% of the jobs of the project has been for local women.

A 39-year old female road sweeper said that her family's economic state has improved since she got a job at the project. They built a new bathroom and got electricity in home. Another female worker said it is an enviable job.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
