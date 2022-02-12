Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC holds video talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

02/12/2022 | 09:32pm EST
Recently, Zheng Xuexuan, President of CSCEC, and Zhang Zhaoxiang, General Manager of CSCEC, held video talks upon invitation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that over the years, CSCEC has implemented a large number of landmark projects in Pakistan, such as the new lslamabad International Airport and the PKM Project, and has made important contributions to the urban and infrastructure construction of Pakistan with concrete actions. In the future, the Pakistani side will also continue to promote the implementation of key livelihood projects in bilateral cooperation to better benefit the local people.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 02:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 851 B 291 B 291 B
Net income 2021 50 592 M 7 960 M 7 960 M
Net Debt 2021 238 B 37 445 M 37 445 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,63x
Yield 2021 4,30%
Capitalization 235 B 36 960 M 36 960 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 356 864
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,60 CNY
Average target price 8,21 CNY
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xue Xuan Zheng Chairman & President
Yun Lin Wang Chief Accountant
Zhi Ping Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chen Jia Independent Director
Wen Rong Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.00%36 960
VINCI10.02%66 042
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.37%34 856
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.20%24 084
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED17.45%22 358
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD12.13%21 591