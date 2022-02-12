China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC holds video talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Recently, Zheng Xuexuan, President of CSCEC, and Zhang Zhaoxiang, General Manager of CSCEC, held video talks upon invitation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to China to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that over the years, CSCEC has implemented a large number of landmark projects in Pakistan, such as the new lslamabad International Airport and the PKM Project, and has made important contributions to the urban and infrastructure construction of Pakistan with concrete actions. In the future, the Pakistani side will also continue to promote the implementation of key livelihood projects in bilateral cooperation to better benefit the local people.