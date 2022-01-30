China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC receives a letter of commendation from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development of Cam...

Recently, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development of Cameroon recently sent a letter of commendation to CSCEC's Cameroon branch to commend the remarkable results CSCEC's N'Gaoundere Municipal Road project team has achieved in terms of progress and quality of the project.

In the letter, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development of Cameroon expressed its recognition of the progress of the project and the project team's efficiency, thanked CSCEC's feasible suggestions and expressed its appreciation for the team spirit and work efficiency of the project team.

The construction project of N'Gaoundere Municipal Road is located in N'Gaoundere, the capital of Adamawa Region in the north of Cameroon. The total length of the road is 70km. The project includes earthwork, road surface, drainage, bridge, culvert, traffic signs and supporting facilities construction. The excellent performance of the project is of great significance in exploring the regional market.

Culvert construction