China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC's EPC project in Serbia capped

Recently, the main structure of a CSCEC-constructed health center project in Novi Sad, Serbia was successfully capped. The project has entered a new stage, laying a solid foundation for the smooth completion of the project.

The project is located in Novi Sad, the second largest city in Serbia. The construction mainly includes a health center building, internal traffic roads, sidewalks, parking lots, municipal water supply, and sewage pipes, etc. The health center is equipped with surgery, internal medicine, dentistry, gynecology and orthopedics and other specialist clinics.

During the construction process, the project department has effectively integrated the domestic project safety management experience with the local safety management requirements. It has also established an HSE supervision and management organization and system, and compile safety education materials in Chinese, Serbian and English to strengthen safety education, and improve safety awareness of all employees.

The project department has used the steel column support system. The advantage of such system is that the height can be adjusted and the spacing is larger, which is convenient for material transport personnel to pass, and the space utilization rate is increased by 50%.

After the project is completed, it will provide medical services to more than 25,000 local residents, which can greatly improve local medical conditions, meet the health needs of local people, and improve the health condition oflocal citizens. The project will play an important role in promoting the development of medical and health services in Novi Sad and the friendship between China and Serbia.