  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  05-31
5.520 CNY   +0.18%
06/01CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC's EPC project in Serbia capped
05/27CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Chengya expressway project (Ya'an section) completed
05/20CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC builds Chengdu's first nearly zero carbon building
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC's EPC project in Serbia capped

06/01/2022 | 11:02pm EDT
Recently, the main structure of a CSCEC-constructed health center project in Novi Sad, Serbia was successfully capped. The project has entered a new stage, laying a solid foundation for the smooth completion of the project.

The project is located in Novi Sad, the second largest city in Serbia. The construction mainly includes a health center building, internal traffic roads, sidewalks, parking lots, municipal water supply, and sewage pipes, etc. The health center is equipped with surgery, internal medicine, dentistry, gynecology and orthopedics and other specialist clinics.

During the construction process, the project department has effectively integrated the domestic project safety management experience with the local safety management requirements. It has also established an HSE supervision and management organization and system, and compile safety education materials in Chinese, Serbian and English to strengthen safety education, and improve safety awareness of all employees.

The project department has used the steel column support system. The advantage of such system is that the height can be adjusted and the spacing is larger, which is convenient for material transport personnel to pass, and the space utilization rate is increased by 50%.

After the project is completed, it will provide medical services to more than 25,000 local residents, which can greatly improve local medical conditions, meet the health needs of local people, and improve the health condition oflocal citizens. The project will play an important role in promoting the development of medical and health services in Novi Sad and the friendship between China and Serbia.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 129 B 318 B 318 B
Net income 2022 56 863 M 8 504 M 8 504 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 35 293 M 35 293 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,07x
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 232 B 34 625 M 34 625 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 368 327
Free-Float 42,3%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,52 CNY
Average target price 8,75 CNY
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhao Xiang Zhang President & Director
Yun Lin Wang Chief Accountant
Xue Xuan Zheng Chairman
Zhi Ping Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chen Jia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.40%34 638
VINCI-3.87%54 024
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-13.01%29 932
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.78%23 133
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED4.01%19 404
FERROVIAL, S.A.-13.06%18 655