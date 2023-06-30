CSCEC's business briefing from January to May in 2023 was officially released. The total value of newly signed contracts reached 1,616.3 billion yuan, an increase of 14.8% over the same period of the last year.
Click on the video to learn more.
Disclaimer
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 04:08:09 UTC.