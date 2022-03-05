Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC wins the top ten "pillars of a major country" brands in the second grand ceremony of Chines...

03/05/2022 | 07:19am EST
Recently, the grand second ceremony of Chinese brands organized by China Media Group is held online, and CSCEC won the top ten "pillars of a major country" brands. Zheng Xuexuan, President of CSCEC, attended the event and received the award on behalf of CSCEC.

The ceremony is themed on China's confidence and brand power. Experts said that the top ten "pillars of a major country" brands interpreted China's strength and pooled China's wisdom together. CSCEC has actively taken the responsibility as a leader of the industrial chain to drive the development of more than 200000 upstream and downstream enterprises and provide jobs for 2.6 million migrant workers. As the only enterprise in the global construction industry with newly signed contracts and operating revenue reaching 2 double trillion RMB, CSCEC has built more than 7000 projects in more than 130 countries and regions around the world.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 12:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 853 B 293 B 293 B
Net income 2021 50 647 M 8 015 M 8 015 M
Net Debt 2021 238 B 37 663 M 37 663 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,50x
Yield 2021 4,38%
Capitalization 229 B 36 179 M 36 179 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 356 864
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,45 CNY
Average target price 8,29 CNY
Spread / Average Target 52,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xue Xuan Zheng Chairman & President
Yun Lin Wang Chief Accountant
Zhi Ping Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chen Jia Independent Director
Wen Rong Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.00%36 179
VINCI-7.19%53 215
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-9.67%31 440
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.64%22 917
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.37%20 453
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD-3.71%18 648