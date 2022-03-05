China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC wins the top ten "pillars of a major country" brands in the second grand ceremony of Chines...

Recently, the grand second ceremony of Chinese brands organized by China Media Group is held online, and CSCEC won the top ten "pillars of a major country" brands. Zheng Xuexuan, President of CSCEC, attended the event and received the award on behalf of CSCEC.

The ceremony is themed on China's confidence and brand power. Experts said that the top ten "pillars of a major country" brands interpreted China's strength and pooled China's wisdom together. CSCEC has actively taken the responsibility as a leader of the industrial chain to drive the development of more than 200000 upstream and downstream enterprises and provide jobs for 2.6 million migrant workers. As the only enterprise in the global construction industry with newly signed contracts and operating revenue reaching 2 double trillion RMB, CSCEC has built more than 7000 projects in more than 130 countries and regions around the world.