China State Construction Engineering : First time in the new year! Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visits CSCEC-built CBD proje...

Recently, Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly and his delegation including Housing Minister Assem Gazza visited CSCEC-built CBD project in New Administrative Capital. It's the first time in this year and the eleventh time for PM Madbouly to visit the project.

PM Madbouly visited the symbolic hotel and rooms of CBD central hotel, listened to supervisors' project introduction and learned about the progress of the project. He was satisfied with hotel model rooms designed and built by CSCEC and expressed his high expectations on project construction. Besides, he hoped that relevant parties would fully promoted the installation of electromechanical devices and interior decoration and achieved periodical targets of the project earlier.

So far, the project has finished the construction of the most main structures. In addition, electromechanical deviceinstallation, interior decoration and municipal administration have been rapidly promoted, all the outer curtain walls of office buildings have been mounted (except for the tower crane and construction lift sections), and part of outer curtain walls of symbolic tower have been mounted to the 75th floor.