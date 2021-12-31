China State Construction Engineering : Minister of Living Environment and Sustainable Development of Benin visits the Parliament House P...

On December 22, José Tonato, Minister of Living Environment and Sustainable Development of Benin, and Zhang Bohui, Minister Counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Benin, visited the new Parliament House in Porto Novo, Benin, which is built by CSCEC.



Minister José Tonato fully affirmed the progress of the project, expressed his appreciation for CSCEC's insistence on standardization, and offered guidance and opinions on the important and difficult tasks in the construction. He emphasized that in the subsequent construction, the project teams should work together tobuild the project in an orderly manner.

Counsellor Zhang Bohui said that the current relationship between China and Benin is developing rapidly and the two countries enjoy close economic and trade cooperation. The new Parliament House is a symbol of friendship between China and Benin, and all the staffs of the Chinese Embassy in Benin pay high attention to this project. He pointed out that the project teams should meet the high-quality requirements and high standard of the project and scientifically advance the project.