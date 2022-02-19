Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China State Construction Engineering : New headquarters building of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia—the tallest building in East Africa...

02/19/2022 | 07:11am EST
Recently, new headquarters building of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, the highest building in East Africa, was completed. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia attended the inauguration ceremony.

The new headquarters building of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia was located in the central commercial zone in the capital Addis Ababa. With a total construction area of 160,000 square meters and a height of 209 meters, the building will become a symbolic one in Ethiopia and even East Africa.

The main building was like diamonds and its structure was composed of 5,208 curtain walls, every one being in different inclinations and sizes. The project team produced 3D processing model drawings through BIM modeling to perfectly control the processing accuracy of mounting hooks and to control the accuracy of curtain walls within millimeter-level errors.

Taking fully use of local conditions of a high altitude and abundant sunshine, the builders arranged 112 solar lights outside and 117 light sensors inside. The light system can independently control light levels based on the sunlight and realized an energy saving of more than 30%.

An air-source heat pump instead of the traditional boiler heating system was applied in the project to provide hot water and a water-softening system was added, further reducing energy consumption by about 15%.

The project has obtained the LEED silver certification which boasts the most comprehensive and influential assessment standards among all types of environmental assessments, green building assessments and sustainability assessments in the world.

The project team actively promoted localized management, employing local excellent graduates and workers. Each of them has a teacher to guide them during the training. In addition, the team trained technical personnel through "inheriting, helping and practicing with guidance". The project provided more than 3,000 jobs in total.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2022 12:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
