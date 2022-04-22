Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-20
5.780 CNY   -1.37%
04:48aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Seven CSCEC projects awarded Luban Prize for overseas projects
PU
04:48aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC (Egypt) Participates in the Ramadan charity event
PU
04:48aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC contributes to opening a new chapter in Maldives
PU
Summary 
Summary

China State Construction Engineering : Seven CSCEC projects awarded Luban Prize for overseas projects

04/22/2022 | 04:48am EDT
Recently, the China Construction Industry Association announced the results of 2021 Luban Prize for overseas projects. Seven projects undertaken by CSCEC, including the Jin Bei Palace Hotel project, the Cainiao Network Logistics Warehousing Design and Construction project in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, the CC4 Section of the Sea-Crossing Temburong Bridge project in Brunei, Hengyi (Brunei) PMB Petrochemical project, the 7,000 Social Housing Units project in Maldives, North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre, and Algiers New Airport Terminal project, were awarded the Luban Prize for overseas projects.

Jin Bei Palace Hotel - A Landmark in Cambodia's Special Economic Zone

The project, located in Sihanoukville, Cambodia's "special economic zone", covers an area of 9,721.37 square meters, with a total construction area of about 48,000 square meters, a building height of 55 meters, 3 floors underground and 11 floors above ground, including reception hall, restaurants, banquet halls, gym, outdoor swimming pool, hotel rooms, parking garages and equipment rooms.

Cainiao Network Logistics Warehousing Design and Construction project in Kuala Lumpur International Airport - An Important Part of the Malaysia's Digital Free Trade Area

The total construction area of the project is 115,000 square meters, including 3 sorting centers and related supporting facilities. It will provide a series of supply chain facilities and business services such as logistics, warehousing, customs clearance, trade, and finance for cross-border trade of Malaysian SMEs.

CC4 Section of the Sea-Crossing Temburong Bridge - A Cross-Sea Passage Connecting Brunei Muara District and Temburong District, and Brunei's Largest Infrastructure Project

The entire project is about 30 kilometers long. The CC4 section contracted by CSCEC has a total length of 11.8 kilometers and is divided into upper and lower double widths, with a total of more than 1,990 spans, all of which are prefabricated structures. The CC4 section passes through the primitive marshes and the ocean, and the project department has created the "fishing method" for construction to ensure that the surrounding ecological environment will not be damaged during the construction process.

Hengyi (Brunei) PMB Petrochemical Project with 8 Million Tons of Crude Oil Processing Capacity Per Year - A Flagship Cooperation Project between China and Brunei

The project is located on the island of Pulau Muara Besar in Brunei. The project is the first overseas petrochemical project designed, constructed and operated according to Chinese standards. It will help Brunei get rid of its excessive dependence on crude oil imports and is known as Brunei's "economic catalyst".

7,000 Social Housing Units Project in the Maldives - A Project Improving the Living Environment of Nearly 30,000 People in the Maldives

The project has a total construction area of 468,000 square meters and consists of 16 residential buildings with one underground floor and 25 floors above ground. It is currently the tallest and largest high-rise residential building group in the Maldives, and has improved the living environment of nearly 30,000 local people.

North Lantau Hospital Hong Kong Infection Control Centre - The World's First Full MiC Negative Pressure Isolation Ward Infectious Disease Hospital

The project covers an area of about 30,000 square meters. It is a "temporary hospital" constructed in accordance with permanent building standards, providing 816 negative pressure isolation beds and related medical facilities. As the world's first infectious disease hospital with a full MiC negative pressure isolation ward, the project was completed in just four months.

Algiers New Airport Terminal Project - An Important Aviation Hub in North Africa

The project has a construction area of 200,000 square meters and a designed annual passenger throughput of 10 million passengers. It meets the A-level standard of the International Civil Aviation Association. It is an important aviation hub in North Africa and facilitates economic, trade and cultural exchanges along the entire Mediterranean coast.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
