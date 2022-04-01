Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
China State Construction Engineering : Southern part of the Banco Bay main bridge of the fourth bridge project in Abidjan,Côte d'Ivoire...

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
On March 15, the southern part of the Banco Bay main bridge of the fourth bridge project built by CSCEC in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire successfully was closed on. Chinese Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire Wan Li, Economic and Commercial Counselor Lu Jun, the owner and CSCEC representatives attended the closing-on ceremony.

An aerial photo of the bridge

With a total length of 7.9 kilometers, the project consists of the main bridge over the Banco Bay, the Boribanan Interchange (includinga ramp bridge), three roundabout flyovers, one toll booth, one box-type culvert, relative roads and additional facilities.

A rendering picture of the bridge

Among them, the Banco Bay main bridge is the main bridge structure with a total length of 794.25 meters, six lanes in both directions and a width of about 34 meters. The section over the seawater was about 700 meters long with seven piers in the water and the biggest pile foundation of the main bridge was 2.1 meters in diameter. The main bridge applied the design of separate left-and-right decks, and the upper structure was prestressed concrete cast-in-situ continuous box girder. The bridge was a key part of Abidjan's fourth bridge project.

The project has provided near 1,000 jobs and contributed to the cooperation between China and Côte d'Ivoire, local economic development and improvement of local people's life standards.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
