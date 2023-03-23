Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-22
6.180 CNY   +1.48%
03/23China State Construction Engineering : Test on BULK water supply pipeline project completed
PU
03/20China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC's multiple projects in Vietnam make new progress
PU
03/17China State Construction Engineering : CSCEC's business briefing from January to February in 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China State Construction Engineering : Test on BULK water supply pipeline project completed

03/23/2023 | 11:00pm EDT
The BULK water supply pipeline project in Nairobi, Kenya, is a key water supply infrastructure project in the country and is also the first large-scale infrastructure project undertaken by CSCEC in Kenya to date. The project spans across Nairobi, Kiambu, and Muranga counties, covering a total length of 60 kilometers, and has now successfully completed the test. Upon completion, the project will address the water needs of 3 million residents in Kenya's capital and along the pipeline route.

Attachments

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 02:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 119 B 311 B 311 B
Net income 2022 56 858 M 8 338 M 8 338 M
Net Debt 2022 259 B 37 953 M 37 953 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,55x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 259 B 38 006 M 38 006 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 368 327
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,18 CNY
Average target price 7,94 CNY
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhao Xiang Zhang President & Director
Yun Lin Wang CFO, General Counsel & Vice President
Xue Xuan Zheng Chairman
Zhi Ping Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chen Jia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.81%37 111
VINCI11.59%64 775
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED5.74%37 650
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED37.23%24 550
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.11.56%22 833
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED28.53%21 987
