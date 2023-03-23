China State Construction Engineering : Test on BULK water supply pipeline project completed

The BULK water supply pipeline project in Nairobi, Kenya, is a key water supply infrastructure project in the country and is also the first large-scale infrastructure project undertaken by CSCEC in Kenya to date. The project spans across Nairobi, Kiambu, and Muranga counties, covering a total length of 60 kilometers, and has now successfully completed the test. Upon completion, the project will address the water needs of 3 million residents in Kenya's capital and along the pipeline route.
