Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China State Construction Engineering : The Ranwediyawa Tunnel of Sri Lanka's large-scale water conservancy project undertaken by CSCEC s...

04/01/2022 | 01:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On March 26, the Ranwediyawa Tunnel in Galewala, one of the key nodes of the northwest line of the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Water Diversion and Irrigation Project undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.(CSCEC), was successfully excavated, marking an important breakthrough in the construction of the whole northwest line of the project.

The project is an important livelihood project under construction by the Sri Lankan government, with three branch lines in the east, the middle and the west respectively. After the completion of the northwest line, it can solve the shortage of agricultural irrigation water in the arid area of 12,500 hectares in northwestern Sri Lanka, and promote the transformation and upgrading of local traditional agriculture.

Permanent Secretary of the Minister of Irrigation in Sri Lanka Mr. K.W. Ivan Silva, said that under the epidemic, CSCEC overcame many difficulties to penetrate the tunnel, which is an important achievement in the construction of the whole northwest line of the project.

Since the tunnel construction started in October 2020, the construction team of 17-kilometer Canal Project has met various difficulties, especially in technology, environmental protection, material and equipment supply at Post-pandemic era，they worked hard to create much available conditions for the entire project to be put into use as scheduled.

Mr. A.K.D.N.Athukorala, Chief Consultant of Sri Lanka Central Advisory Bureau and Senior Consultant of Water Resources Management Association, with 42 years of experience in tunnel construction and serves as the technical guide for the project. He said that he has participated in all the tunnel construction in Sri Lanka, but this is the one with the worst geological conditions and the highest safety risk under construction, and the experience in tunneling excavation is pretty meaningful.

Due to complex and changeable geological conditions and changing support forms, the risk of tunnel construction increases sharply. The project team organized experts from many countries to carry out on-site exchange meetings on tunnel construction technology, discussed special construction plans, and strictly implemented the tunnel construction policy of "advance management, strict grouting, short excavation, strong support, early closure, and frequent measurement" to ensure efficient excavation with a maximum excavation of 85 meters one month.

Since the main line of the tunnel passes through residential areas, and there are many nearby houses, schools, mosques, farms, etc., the project team puts safety and environmental protection first, and takes various measures to reduce noise in construction blasting, so that the peak value of blasting sound and vibration meet the limit standards of the local environmental protection department.

Furthermore, since the start of project construction, it has created job opportunities to more than 800 Sri Lankan employees and made various social donations to local community, winning the high recognition of the local society.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
01:53aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Four-lane road upgradation project between Botswana..
PU
01:43aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC helps upgrade rural roads in northern Sri Lan..
PU
01:43aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : The Ranwediyawa Tunnel of Sri Lanka's large-scale w..
PU
01:43aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC attends 13th International Conference on Sust..
PU
01:43aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Southern part of the Banco Bay main bridge of the f..
PU
03/30In Zimbabwe, coal power project seeks other backing after China's U-turn
RE
03/29CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Ezhou Huahu Airport, Asia's first special cargo hub..
PU
03/25CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC contributes to a "dream road" in the Republic..
PU
03/25CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Guojiatuo Yangtze River Bridge in Chongqing success..
PU
03/25CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : First set of full scaffolding pertaining to formwor..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 860 B 293 B 293 B
Net income 2021 50 385 M 7 947 M 7 947 M
Net Debt 2021 238 B 37 539 M 37 539 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,51x
Yield 2021 4,42%
Capitalization 228 B 35 994 M 35 994 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 356 864
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,44 CNY
Average target price 8,09 CNY
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhao Xiang Zhang President & Director
Yun Lin Wang Chief Accountant
Xue Xuan Zheng Chairman
Zhi Ping Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chen Jia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.80%35 994
VINCI0.09%59 148
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.73%32 879
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.15%21 985
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED0.24%20 240
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.45%19 579