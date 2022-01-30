China State Construction Engineering : The main structure of the new Phnom Penh International Airport terminal in Cambodia capped

The main structure of the new Phnom Penh International Airport terminal in Cambodia built by China State Construction Engineering Corporation(CSCEC) was recently capped.

As the highest 4F airport in the world, the airport project, located about 20 kilometers south of Phnom Penh city, covers an area of 2600 hectares, spanning kandal and Takeo provinces.

A cloud intelligence system is set up in the project, which promotes the excellent performance of the project through information management. By using laser leveler, precision laser technology, closed-loop control technology and high precision hydraulic system, the ground flatness deviation is controlled within 4 millimeters to comprehensively make the concrete more flat, compacted and stronger.

It is reported that a large area construction of the steel structure roof will soon begin after the main body of the new airport's main terminal is capped.