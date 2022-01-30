Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China State Construction Engineering : The main structure of the new Phnom Penh International Airport terminal in Cambodia capped

01/30/2022 | 12:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The main structure of the new Phnom Penh International Airport terminal in Cambodia built by China State Construction Engineering Corporation(CSCEC) was recently capped.

As the highest 4F airport in the world, the airport project, located about 20 kilometers south of Phnom Penh city, covers an area of 2600 hectares, spanning kandal and Takeo provinces.

A cloud intelligence system is set up in the project, which promotes the excellent performance of the project through information management. By using laser leveler, precision laser technology, closed-loop control technology and high precision hydraulic system, the ground flatness deviation is controlled within 4 millimeters to comprehensively make the concrete more flat, compacted and stronger.

It is reported that a large area construction of the steel structure roof will soon begin after the main body of the new airport's main terminal is capped.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2022 17:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
12:51pCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : The main structure of the new Phnom Penh Internatio..
PU
12:51pCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC receives a letter of commendation from the Mi..
PU
01/28CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : “A railway station in a forest”—J..
PU
01/28CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Sixth phase of Singapore MRT Circle Line successful..
PU
01/28CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Multiple CSCEC projects win Luban Prize
PU
01/25CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : 16 CSCEC projects win Tien-yow Jeme Civil Engineeri..
PU
01/21CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC contributes to the "rise" of the Olympic ring..
PU
01/21CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC ME invited to the launch of the 15th Cycle of..
PU
01/21CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : ​ Gabonese President Ali Bongo visits CSCEC-b..
PU
01/18CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Nanjing Jiangbei civic center—a smart recepti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 850 B 291 B 291 B
Net income 2021 50 592 M 7 954 M 7 954 M
Net Debt 2021 238 B 37 376 M 37 376 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 218 B 34 292 M 34 294 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 356 864
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,20 CNY
Average target price 8,04 CNY
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xue Xuan Zheng Chairman & President
Yun Lin Wang Chief Accountant
Zhi Ping Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chen Jia Independent Director
Wen Rong Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
VINCI4.10%59 880
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.20%35 564
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 466
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.26%19 562