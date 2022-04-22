China State Construction Engineering : largest PPP airport co-built by CSCEC capped

Recently, the steel roof of T4 terminal of Urumqi airport reconstruction and expansion project, also known as the largest airport PPP project in China (Public-Private-Partnership) co-built by CSCEC, has seen been fully upgraded, with its splicing completed, marking the completion of the overall frame of the T4 terminal building. The project is fully capped, and starts to install metal roofs and curtain walls.

Once put into operation, the annual passenger throughput will reach 48 million people, which will promote local economic development, improve transportation accessibility, speed up the development of tourism resources, and help build the "Air Silk Road".

The project includes a new 500,000-square-meter terminal building, 2 4F-level runways, a terminal ramp with 177 seats, a 92,700-square-meter comprehensive transportation center, a 251,000-square-meter parking lot and related supporting facilities. The construction area of the T4 terminal area constructed by CSCEC is 500,000 square meters and adopts the "main building + three airside concourses". The main building is about 684 meters wide, about 215 meters long, and 55 meters high, and the airside concourses are 42 meters wide, and 19.15 meters high.

The total weight of the steel roof in the overall upgrading is 27,300 tons, which is the top priority of the terminal project. The steel roof is a spatial grid structure supported by concrete-filled steel tubular columns, and the overall projected area of the roof is about 126,000 square meters, with the maximum lifting height about 53.6 meters. Up to now, the terminal building project has completed many key nodes, as the foundation construction, the main concrete capping, and the steel structure construction.