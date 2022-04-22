Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-20
5.780 CNY   -1.37%
04:48aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Seven CSCEC projects awarded Luban Prize for overseas projects
PU
04:48aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC (Egypt) Participates in the Ramadan charity event
PU
04:48aCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : CSCEC contributes to opening a new chapter in Maldives
PU
China State Construction Engineering : largest PPP airport co-built by CSCEC capped

04/22/2022 | 04:48am EDT
Recently, the steel roof of T4 terminal of Urumqi airport reconstruction and expansion project, also known as the largest airport PPP project in China (Public-Private-Partnership) co-built by CSCEC, has seen been fully upgraded, with its splicing completed, marking the completion of the overall frame of the T4 terminal building. The project is fully capped, and starts to install metal roofs and curtain walls.

Once put into operation, the annual passenger throughput will reach 48 million people, which will promote local economic development, improve transportation accessibility, speed up the development of tourism resources, and help build the "Air Silk Road".

The project includes a new 500,000-square-meter terminal building, 2 4F-level runways, a terminal ramp with 177 seats, a 92,700-square-meter comprehensive transportation center, a 251,000-square-meter parking lot and related supporting facilities. The construction area of the T4 terminal area constructed by CSCEC is 500,000 square meters and adopts the "main building + three airside concourses". The main building is about 684 meters wide, about 215 meters long, and 55 meters high, and the airside concourses are 42 meters wide, and 19.15 meters high.

The total weight of the steel roof in the overall upgrading is 27,300 tons, which is the top priority of the terminal project. The steel roof is a spatial grid structure supported by concrete-filled steel tubular columns, and the overall projected area of the roof is about 126,000 square meters, with the maximum lifting height about 53.6 meters. Up to now, the terminal building project has completed many key nodes, as the foundation construction, the main concrete capping, and the steel structure construction.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 125 B 329 B 329 B
Net income 2022 56 585 M 8 772 M 8 772 M
Net Debt 2022 266 B 41 309 M 41 309 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,28x
Yield 2022 4,78%
Capitalization 242 B 37 581 M 37 581 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 368 327
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,78 CNY
Average target price 8,54 CNY
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhao Xiang Zhang President & Director
Yun Lin Wang Chief Accountant
Xue Xuan Zheng Chairman
Zhi Ping Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chen Jia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED15.60%37 581
VINCI1.87%57 677
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-9.50%31 622
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED9.84%22 815
FERROVIAL, S.A.-7.26%20 219
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.6.41%19 145