In a recent milestone achievement, the asphalt pavement on the section Km287-Km325 of the Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk highway (the TKU Project) reconstruction project in Kazakhstan, built by CSCEC, has been successfully completed. This significant accomplishment marks the seamless integration of Stone Mastic Asphalt (SMA) pavement throughout the entire stretch, garnering commendation from the project owner.

Since the commencement of this endeavor, the project team has consistently pursued refined construction methodologies. The implementation of the direct-injection PR modification technique has not only ensured the continuous application of SMA asphalt pavement but has also expedited its construction progress. Remarkably, this section has emerged as a model unit, being the first among the 14 ongoing sections of the TKU project to complete the laying of asphalt on the mainline, thereby showcasing exemplary engineering quality and construction efficiency.