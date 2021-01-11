Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited    601668

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Africa's WBHO says buyer drops bid for Australian construction firm

01/11/2021 | 05:57pm EST
SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd (WBHO) said a potential sale of its 88% stake in Australian construction firm Probuild would not proceed after Australia rejected it citing concerns about national security.

The buyer terminated the deal after it was informed by Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) that its investment application in Probuild would not get approved, WBHO said in a statement on Monday.

The construction and engineering company did not specify the buyer's identity or the total value of the deal.

Australian media reported that China State Construction Engineering Corp had offered A$300 million ($231 million) for WBHO's stake in privately held Probuild.

"The government does not comment on the application of the foreign investment screening arrangements as they apply or could apply to particular cases," Australia Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in an emailed response to Reuters.

WBHO said due diligence on the deal was completed and terms of the proposed transaction were otherwise materially agreed between the parties.

Australia in June said foreign investors would face greater scrutiny when bidding for sensitive assets, regardless of the size of the deal and whether the buyer was private or state-owned, as it unveiled the biggest shakeup of foreign investment laws in almost half a century.

Australia did not single out China, or any other country, when announcing the overhaul, but the Chinese government has previously raised concerns with Australia about changes to its foreign investment rules.

Japan's Kirin Holdings Co in August gave up on the sale of its wholly owned Australian dairy firm Lion-Dairy and Drinks Pty Ltd to China Mengniu Dairy Co saying FIRB was unlikely to approve the deal. ($1 = 1.2995 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney Editing by Matthew Lewis)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED -1.66% 50.45 End-of-day quote.7.80%
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED -1.81% 4.87 End-of-day quote.-2.01%
KIRIN HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED -0.04% 2292.5 End-of-day quote.-5.81%
WILSON BAYLY HOLMES-OVCON LIMITED -1.89% 82.75 End-of-day quote.-9.21%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 585 B 245 B 245 B
Net income 2020 45 422 M 7 010 M 7 010 M
Net Debt 2020 172 B 26 568 M 26 568 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,55x
Yield 2020 4,27%
Capitalization 204 B 31 539 M 31 541 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 335 038
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 7,74 CNY
Last Close Price 4,87 CNY
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Xuan Zheng President & Director
Zhi Ping Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yun Lin Wang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jian Bo Li Member-Supervisory Board
Chun Jin Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%32 159
VINCI SA5.29%58 959
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.82%26 300
FERROVIAL, S.A.-1.64%19 697
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.90%19 099
BOUYGUES5.94%16 623
