    601668   CNE100000F46

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(601668)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Witness Happiness: Global CSCECers witness a happy Chinese New Year

02/01/2022 | 12:52pm EST
Wish you all a very peaceful, joyous and prosperous Year of the Tiger! Today is the Chinese Lunar New Year, and CSCECers from all over the world wish you a happy Year of the Tiger. Please receive the New Year's greetings via the following video, and send best wishes to your loved ones on the occasion of the Spring Festival.

Disclaimer

China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 17:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 850 B 291 B 291 B
Net income 2021 50 592 M 7 954 M 7 954 M
Net Debt 2021 238 B 37 376 M 37 376 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 218 B 34 292 M 34 294 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 356 864
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,20 CNY
Average target price 8,04 CNY
Spread / Average Target 54,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xue Xuan Zheng Chairman & President
Yun Lin Wang Chief Accountant
Zhi Ping Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chen Jia Independent Director
Wen Rong Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
VINCI4.04%60 050
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.73%35 918
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 502
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620
FERROVIAL, S.A.-10.85%19 947