  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Steel Chemical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1723   TW0001723005

CHINA STEEL CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(1723)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Steel Chemical : CSCC The Company is invited to attend investor conference held by Capital Securities

03/01/2022 | 02:48am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA STEEL CHEMICAL CO.,
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/01 Time of announcement 15:32:31
Subject 
 CSCC The Company is invited to attend
investor conference held by Capital Securities
Date of events 2022/03/03 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Provide investors the Company's operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Contact for registration of the conference：
andrea.huang@cim.capital.com.tw

Disclaimer

CSCC – China Steel Chemical Corporation published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 397 M 299 M 299 M
Net income 2022 1 499 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net Debt 2022 292 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 4,58%
Capitalization 27 742 M 989 M 989 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
EV / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart CHINA STEEL CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Steel Chemical Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STEEL CHEMICAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 119,50 TWD
Average target price 135,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ming Ta Fang General Manager & Director
Li Li Kuo Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wen Chi Lo Chairman
Hsing Shu Hsieh Independent Director
Yuan Hung Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STEEL CHEMICAL CORPORATION-0.83%989
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION7.41%97 393
AIR LIQUIDE-3.01%79 052
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.14%46 966
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.42%32 145
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.5.99%31 941