China Steel Chemical : CSCC The Company is invited to attend investor conference held by Capital Securities
03/01/2022 | 02:48am EST
Provided by: CHINA STEEL CHEMICAL CO.,
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/01
Time of announcement
15:32:31
Subject
CSCC The Company is invited to attend
investor conference held by Capital Securities
Date of events
2022/03/03
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/03
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Provide investors the Company's operational and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Contact for registration of the conference：
andrea.huang@cim.capital.com.tw
CSCC – China Steel Chemical Corporation published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 07:47:01 UTC.