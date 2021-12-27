Log in
    1723   TW0001723005

CHINA STEEL CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(1723)
China Steel Chemical : The company and China steel coporation coke plant lease expired and renewed

12/27/2021
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA STEEL CHEMICAL CO.,
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/27 Time of announcement 15:20:03
Subject 
 The company and China steel
coporation coke plant lease expired and renewed
Date of events 2021/12/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Part of the land, a factory building,
 and equipment at No. 1033, a small section of Yanshui Port Section,
Xiaogang District, Kaohsiung City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/27
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
The leased land area is 4,200 square meters.
The annual land rent is NT$3,428,332(Pre-tax).
Annual rent for plant and equipment is NT$723,130(Pre-tax).
The total annual rent is NT$4,151,462(Pre-tax).
The right-of-use asset is NT$86,308,891.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
China Steel Corporation;Parent Company of China Steel Chemical Corporation.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
The company needs land, plant and equipment to process fine coke produced by
China steel corportation.
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A.
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A.
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
 Payment term: every half year.
 Rental period : 2022/01/01 to 2026/12/31,5 years.
 Restrictive covenants in the contract: None.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 According to the board of directors.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
The company needs land, plant and equipment to process fine coke produced by
China steel corportation.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:yes.
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/27
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/12/27
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:yes.
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NTD 86,308,891.
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA.
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA.

Disclaimer

CSCC – China Steel Chemical Corporation published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 07:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
