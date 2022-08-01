Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Steel Chemical Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1723   TW0001723005

CHINA STEEL CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(1723)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
116.50 TWD   +0.87%
05:34aCHINA STEEL CHEMICAL : The consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022 have been approved by the board of directors.
PU
04:34aCHINA STEEL CHEMICAL : Board of Directors through Compensation Committee members
PU
04:34aCHINA STEEL CHEMICAL : The company's audit committee elects the convener
PU
China Steel Chemical : The consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022 have been approved by the board of directors.

08/01/2022 | 05:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA STEEL CHEMICAL CO.,
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/08/01 Time of announcement 17:14:54
Subject 
 The consolidated financial statements
for the six months ended June 30, 2022
have been approved by the board of directors.
Date of events 2022/08/01 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/01
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/01
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,615,040
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,293,213
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):997,280
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):1,088,471
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):901,930
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):901,796
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):3.88
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):11,570,276
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):4,204,256
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):7,079,484
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

CSCC – China Steel Chemical Corporation published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
