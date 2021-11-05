BOD approved to invest NT$ 3277 million on "Phase two project of replacement program of Boiler-Turbine-Generators for #1 power plant."
China Steel Corporation
2
2021/11/05
13:36:03
BOD approved to invest NT$ 3277 million on
"Phase two project of replacement program of
Boiler-Turbine-Generators for #1 power plant."
2021/11/05
paragraph 15
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2021/11/05
2.Content of the investment plan:
Phase two project of replacement program of Boiler-Turbine-Generators
for #1 power plant.
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:NT$ 3277 million
4.Projected date of the investment:2021/12/01~2026/03/31
5.Source of capital funds:70.48% of funds will come from working capital,
and the remainder will depend on loans.
6.Specific purpose:
To stabilize the Company's steam and electricity supply, enhance power
generation efficiency of Boiler-Turbine-Generators and increase its
capacity by 32.8MW, and implement carbon reduction to improve the
environment by installing air pollution control equipment.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Upon completion of this replacement project, the Company's proportion of
self-generated electricity will increase from 43.5% to 54.9%. In addition,
this project can reduce SOx emissions by 154 metric tons per year, NOx
emissions by 56 metric tons per year, and external CO2 emissions by an
estimate of 140 thousand tons per year, which is equivalent to the annual
carbon uptake of 360 Daan Forest Park.
CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021