BOD approved to invest NT$ 3277 million on "Phase two project of replacement program of Boiler-Turbine-Generators for #1 power plant."

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Steel Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 13:36:03
Subject 
 BOD approved to invest NT$ 3277 million on
"Phase two project of replacement program of
Boiler-Turbine-Generators for #1 power plant."
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 15
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2021/11/05
2.Content of the investment plan:
 Phase two project of replacement program of Boiler-Turbine-Generators
 for #1 power plant.
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:NT$ 3277 million
4.Projected date of the investment:2021/12/01~2026/03/31
5.Source of capital funds:70.48% of funds will come from working capital,
 and the remainder will depend on loans.
6.Specific purpose:
 To stabilize the Company's steam and electricity supply, enhance power
 generation efficiency of Boiler-Turbine-Generators and increase its
 capacity by 32.8MW, and implement carbon reduction to improve the
 environment by installing air pollution control equipment.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Upon completion of this replacement project, the Company's proportion of
 self-generated electricity will increase from 43.5% to 54.9%. In addition,
 this project can reduce SOx emissions by 154 metric tons per year, NOx
 emissions by 56 metric tons per year, and external CO2 emissions by an
 estimate of 140 thousand tons per year, which is equivalent to the annual
 carbon uptake of 360 Daan Forest Park.

Disclaimer

CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
