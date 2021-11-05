CSC announces consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/11/05 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/09/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):338,847,921 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):69,245,540 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):58,102,354 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):61,932,973 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):50,125,117 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):44,497,781 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):2.88 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):678,240,076 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):308,461,746 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):335,264,162 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA