  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Steel Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2002   TW0002002003

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

CSC announces consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Steel Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/05 Time of announcement 13:35:02
Subject 
 CSC announces consolidated financial statements
for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Date of events 2021/11/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:NA
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):338,847,921
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):69,245,540
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):58,102,354
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):61,932,973
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):50,125,117
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):44,497,781
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.88
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):678,240,076
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):308,461,746
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):335,264,162
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 462 B 16 554 M 16 554 M
Net income 2021 61 404 M 2 200 M 2 200 M
Net Debt 2021 134 B 4 795 M 4 795 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,47x
Yield 2021 6,63%
Capitalization 513 B 18 371 M 18 366 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 28 490
Free-Float 70,9%
Managers and Directors
Hsi Chin Wang General Manager & Director
Shih Hsin Chen Head-Finance & General Manager-Finance
Chao Tung Weng Chairman
Yi Xing Huang Vice President-Technology
Chiu Po Chang Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION34.34%18 371
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.12.77%23 363
JSW STEEL LIMITED75.21%21 947
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.94%14 797
EVRAZ PLC28.71%12 164
TERNIUM S.A.36.42%7 788