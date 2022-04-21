Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Steel Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2002   TW0002002003

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-19
38.30 TWD   -0.78%
02:05aCHINA STEEL : Announced preliminary consolidated revenues and income before tax for March 2022
PU
04/18CHINA STEEL : Announcement of the losses from derivatives
PU
03/28CHINA STEEL : Announcement for the acquisition of machinery and equipment
PU
China Steel : Announced preliminary consolidated revenues and income before tax for March 2022

04/21/2022 | 02:05am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Steel Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/21 Time of announcement 13:48:03
Subject 
 Announced preliminary consolidated revenues and
income before tax for March 2022
Date of events 2022/04/21 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/21
2.Company name:CSC
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:None
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The Company announced that the preliminary consolidated revenues and
 consolidated net income before tax for March 2022 were NT$ 41,662,586
 thousand and NT$ 4,818,927 thousand.

Disclaimer

CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
