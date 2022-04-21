China Steel : Announced preliminary consolidated revenues and income before tax for March 2022
04/21/2022 | 02:05am EDT
China Steel Corporation
Statement
The Company announced that the preliminary consolidated revenues and
consolidated net income before tax for March 2022 were NT$ 41,662,586
thousand and NT$ 4,818,927 thousand.
CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:04:05 UTC.