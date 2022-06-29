Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Steel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2002   TW0002002003

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
29.20 TWD   -0.85%
08:48aCHINA STEEL : Announcement for the change of Vice President of Engineering Division
PU
06/23CHINA STEEL : The Company will attend the investor conference held by President Securities Corp. on June 24, 2022.
PU
06/22CHINA STEEL : Preliminary Result May 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Steel : Announcement for the change of Vice President of Engineering Division

06/29/2022 | 08:48am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: China Steel Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 20:38:36
Subject 
 Announcement for the change of Vice President
of Engineering Division
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
 Vice President of Engineering Division
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/29
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
 Chung-Te Chen, Vice President of Engineering Division, CSC
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:NA
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):retirement
6.Reason for the change:retirement
7.Effective date:2022/06/30
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The replacement will be announced when determined.

Disclaimer

CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 12:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 485 B 16 330 M 16 330 M
Net income 2022 44 194 M 1 487 M 1 487 M
Net Debt 2022 147 B 4 938 M 4 938 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 6,11%
Capitalization 450 B 15 141 M 15 141 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 28 490
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 29,20 TWD
Average target price 35,79 TWD
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsi Chin Wang General Manager & Director
Chao Tung Weng Chairman
Jih-Jau Jeng Vice President-Technology Division
I-Chung Huang Vice President-Administration Division
Min Hsiung Hung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-17.40%15 141
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-12.71%20 749
JSW STEEL LIMITED-11.81%17 614
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.0.54%15 493
TERNIUM S.A.-14.11%7 338
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-11.71%6 989