China Steel : Announcement of the losses from derivatives

Statement

1.Type of contract:Forward contract 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18 3.Contract price:JPY 21,500,000.00 4.Monetary amount of margin or royalties paid:NA 5.Ceiling on losses for aggregate or individual contracts set forth in the Procedures:20% 6.Reason for derivative transaction:For hedging purpose 7.Item(s) being hedged:Payables on equipment 8.Monetary amount of the hedged item(s):JPY 21,500,000.00 9.Profit (loss) of the hedged item(s):NA 10.The losses (including realized and unrealized losses) assessed using fair value:Unrealized loss TWD 1,268,406.00 11.Reason for occurrence of the losses and the impact to the Company: As Fed raises rates aggressively and BOJ maintains loose policy, JPY/TWD continues to depreciate.The JPY forward contracts of company are for hedging purpose, so there's no significant impact on profit or loss. 12.Contract period:2023/03 13.Restrictive covenants:NA 14.Other important terms and conditions:NA 15.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA