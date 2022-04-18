China Steel : Announcement of the losses from derivatives
04/18/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: China Steel Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/18
Time of announcement
17:52:47
Subject
Announcement of the losses from derivatives
Date of events
2022/04/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Type of contract:Forward contract
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18
3.Contract price:JPY 21,500,000.00
4.Monetary amount of margin or royalties paid:NA
5.Ceiling on losses for aggregate or individual contracts set forth in the
Procedures:20%
6.Reason for derivative transaction:For hedging purpose
7.Item(s) being hedged:Payables on equipment
8.Monetary amount of the hedged item(s):JPY 21,500,000.00
9.Profit (loss) of the hedged item(s):NA
10.The losses (including realized and unrealized losses) assessed using fair
value:Unrealized loss TWD 1,268,406.00
11.Reason for occurrence of the losses and the impact to the Company:
As Fed raises rates aggressively and BOJ maintains loose policy, JPY/TWD
continues to depreciate.The JPY forward contracts of company are for hedging
purpose, so there's no significant impact on profit or loss.
12.Contract period:2023/03
13.Restrictive covenants:NA
14.Other important terms and conditions:NA
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 10:03:07 UTC.