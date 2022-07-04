Log in
    2002   TW0002002003

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
28.70 TWD   +0.88%
CHINA STEEL : Announcement of the record date of cash dividend
PU
06/29CHINA STEEL : Announcement for the change of Vice President of Engineering Division
PU
06/23CHINA STEEL : The Company will attend the investor conference held by President Securities Corp. on June 24, 2022.
PU
China Steel : Announcement of the record date of cash dividend

07/04/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Steel Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/04 Time of announcement 15:26:19
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date of cash dividend
Date of events 2022/07/04 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/04
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Common shares:cash dividend of NT$3.1 per share;
 the total amount is NT$48,778,069,091.
 Preferred shares:cash dividend of NT$3.1 per share;
 the total amount is NT$118,630,797.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/26
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/27
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/28
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/01
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/01
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)Shareholders shall submit all required transfer forms to the Company's
   stock affair agent, KGI Securities Co., Ltd.(Address: 5F, No. 2, Sec. 1,
   Chongqing S. Rd., Taipei, Taiwan; Tel: 886-2-23892999)by 2022/07/27 (WED)
   in person, or by post as per date of postmark. As those stocks deposit in
   the depository accounts in Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation
   (TDCC), the Company will carry out the process of book closure with data
   provided by TDCC without further notice.
(2)Shareholders are eligible for payment of dividends if buying the Company's
   stock on or before 2022/07/25.
(3)The payment date of the cash dividend is on 2022/08/26 (FRI). The payment
   will be remitted to the shareholder's designated account on the same day
   after deduction of remittance charges. The check will be sent to
   shareholders who do not provide their bank account information by
   registered mail after deduction of postage. For those the amount of
   dividend less than NT$30, it will not be paid by remittance or by mailed
   check. Please go to KGI Securities Co. Ltd. in person for the payment.

Disclaimer

CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022

Financials
Sales 2022 486 B 16 289 M 16 289 M
Net income 2022 42 697 M 1 433 M 1 433 M
Net Debt 2022 144 B 4 840 M 4 840 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 6,12%
Capitalization 442 B 14 843 M 14 843 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 28 490
Free-Float 72,6%
Managers and Directors
Hsi Chin Wang General Manager & Director
Chao Tung Wong Chairman
Jih-Jau Jeng Vice President-Technology Division
I-Chung Huang Vice President-Administration Division
Min Hsiung Hung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-18.81%14 843
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-13.69%20 537
JSW STEEL LIMITED-11.80%17 597
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.88%14 981
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-9.88%7 141
TERNIUM S.A.-16.93%7 097