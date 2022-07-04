China Steel : Announcement of the record date of cash dividend

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/04 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Common shares:cash dividend of NT$3.1 per share; the total amount is NT$48,778,069,091. Preferred shares:cash dividend of NT$3.1 per share; the total amount is NT$118,630,797. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/26 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/27 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/28 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/01 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/01 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)Shareholders shall submit all required transfer forms to the Company's stock affair agent, KGI Securities Co., Ltd.(Address: 5F, No. 2, Sec. 1, Chongqing S. Rd., Taipei, Taiwan; Tel: 886-2-23892999)by 2022/07/27 (WED) in person, or by post as per date of postmark. As those stocks deposit in the depository accounts in Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation (TDCC), the Company will carry out the process of book closure with data provided by TDCC without further notice. (2)Shareholders are eligible for payment of dividends if buying the Company's stock on or before 2022/07/25. (3)The payment date of the cash dividend is on 2022/08/26 (FRI). The payment will be remitted to the shareholder's designated account on the same day after deduction of remittance charges. The check will be sent to shareholders who do not provide their bank account information by registered mail after deduction of postage. For those the amount of dividend less than NT$30, it will not be paid by remittance or by mailed check. Please go to KGI Securities Co. Ltd. in person for the payment.