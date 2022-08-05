China Steel : CSC announces consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2022/08/05 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/03 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01~2022/06/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):248,849,833 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):33,083,838 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):26,239,665 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):28,902,029 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):22,736,816 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):20,855,268 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):1.35 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):722,396,424 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):362,296,524 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):322,518,660 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA