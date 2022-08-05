Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  China Steel Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2002   TW0002002003

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
27.85 TWD   -0.71%
02:51aCHINA STEEL : CSC announces consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
PU
08/02CHINA STEEL : Announcement for the change of the Chairperson on behalf of subsidiary Dragon Steel Corporation
PU
07/29CHINA STEEL : Announcement for disposal of real property and equipment on behalf of NHAC, subsidiary of C.S.Aluminium Corporation
PU
China Steel : CSC announces consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: China Steel Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 14:39:00
Subject 
 CSC announces consolidated financial statements
for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
 2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):248,849,833
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):33,083,838
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):26,239,665
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):28,902,029
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):22,736,816
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):20,855,268
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.35
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):722,396,424
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):362,296,524
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):322,518,660
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 481 B 16 047 M 16 047 M
Net income 2022 37 590 M 1 254 M 1 254 M
Net Debt 2022 147 B 4 890 M 4 890 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 5,96%
Capitalization 429 B 14 316 M 14 316 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 28 490
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 27,85 TWD
Average target price 30,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hsi Chin Wang General Manager & Director
Chao Tung Wong Chairman
Jih-Jau Jeng Vice President-Technology Division
I-Chung Huang Vice President-Administration Division
Min Hsiung Hung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-21.22%14 316
JSW STEEL LIMITED1.27%19 791
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-27.09%17 135
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.20%14 377
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-9.36%7 196
TERNIUM S.A.-21.83%6 678