China Steel : CSC announces consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Provided by: China Steel Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/05
Time of announcement
14:39:00
Subject
CSC announces consolidated financial statements
for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Date of events
2022/08/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/08/05
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/03
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):248,849,833
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):33,083,838
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):26,239,665
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):28,902,029
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):22,736,816
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):20,855,268
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):1.35
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):722,396,424
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):362,296,524
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):322,518,660
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
