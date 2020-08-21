Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  China Steel Corporation    2002   TW0002002003

CHINA STEEL CORPORATION

(2002)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Steel : Price Announcement for Domestic Sales in the Fourth Quarter/October of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 04:51am EDT

On August 21st, 2020, China Steel Corporation (CSC) held a price meeting for domestic sales in the fourth quarter (October) of 2020 and announced the following statement:
Supported by accommodative monetary environment and economic stimulus policies introduced by major economies worldwide, economy of manufacturing industry have revived in US, Europe and East Asia since July. End-user market is recovering as the epidemic of COVID-19 get gradually controlled and vaccine development is expected to be accelerated. Also, Taiwanese economy has improved and gained momentum from private consumption and government spending. The DGBAS (Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics) forecasts Taiwan's GDP growth to 1.56% in 2020, with the quarterly GDP growth to 2.56% in the fourth quarter and expected the economy would recover in the second half of 2020.
Benefiting from strong steel demand in China and reduced supply of iron ore from Brazil, iron ore prices has made a 6-year new high to US$ 127/MT. Meanwhile, mills still suffer losses and have no choice but to restrain production to support steel prices. Activities in Asia pick up, while FHS announces domestic price hike by US$ 45/MT for October shipment and J-mills also raise export offers by US$ 50/MT. In addition, Baowu has issued at least US$ 30~40/MT price hike for September shipment due to strong demand from infrastructure projects and expected reconstruction works after floods, which also push up Asia steel prices.
As global steel prices keep rising and iron ore price reaches to new high, CSC decides to lift the listed prices for the fourth quarter/October shipment by NTD 500~1,000, or 3.36% in average.
Provided prices adjustment shown as below table. On top of that, to accord with the demands of domestic market, starting from next monthly price announcement (released in October), CSC would optimize the offer scheme by shortening the lead time from N+2 monthly basis to N+1 monthly basis to improve performance.

Prices Adjustment of Domestic Sales for the shipment of Fourth Quarter/October 2020
Offer Basis
Products
Average Adjusted Amounts (NTD/MT)
Quarterly
Plate
+800
Bar and wire rod
+750
HR
+900
CR
+500~900
EG
+1,000
GI
+1,000
Automotive usage
+800
Monthly
HR
+700
CR
+700
ES
+1,000
GI
+700


Attachments

Disclaimer

CSC - China Steel Corporation published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 08:50:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
04:51aCHINA STEEL : Price Announcement for Domestic Sales in the Fourth Quarter/Octobe..
PU
08/18CHINA STEEL : Preliminary Result July 2020
PU
08/05CHINA STEEL : The 9th meeting of the 17th Board of Directors of CSC was held on ..
PU
07/27CHINA STEEL : Preliminary Result June 2020
PU
07/24CHINA STEEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/22CHINA STEEL : The 8th meeting of the 17th Board of Directors of China Steel Corp..
PU
05/25CHINA STEEL : Price Announcement of Domestic Sales in the Third Quarter/July of ..
PU
05/21CHINA STEEL : Preliminary Result April 2020
PU
05/06CHINA STEEL : The 7th meeting of the 17th Board of Directors of China Steel Corp..
PU
04/24CHINA STEEL : Preliminary Result March 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 317 B 10 782 M 10 782 M
Net income 2020 310 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net Debt 2020 215 B 7 304 M 7 304 M
P/E ratio 2020 651x
Yield 2020 0,86%
Capitalization 305 B 10 366 M 10 390 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 28 490
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Steel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA STEEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,09 TWD
Last Close Price 19,80 TWD
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hsi Chin Wang President & Director
Chao Tung Weng Chairman
Yueh Kun Yang Director & Vice President-Finance Division
Song Jau Tsai Vice President-Technology
Cheng I Weng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-17.15%10 366
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-12.20%16 187
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.42.64%13 893
JSW STEEL LIMITED4.78%8 946
EVRAZ PLC-19.55%6 644
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED-18.46%4 565
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group